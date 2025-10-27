Charles asked ‘How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?’ by protester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was been publicly confronted about the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew when he was repeatedly heckled over his brother.

Charles was a few metres away from a man in the crowd who asked a string of questions including “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” during the King’s visit to Lichfield Cathedral.

The monarchy is coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issue of Andrew with some MPs eager to debate the topic.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave their Royal Lodge home in exchange for two separate residences, according to reports.

The King’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’s representatives about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for the 30-room mansion, where he has lived for more than 20 years.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is calling for a select committee inquiry into how the Crown Estate, effectively Andrew’s landlord, has “managed” support for the royal.

Charles was visiting the cathedral to highlight local community and heritage skills when the man, thought to be a member of anti-monarchy group Republic, shouted questions outside the place of worship.

In a video, thought to have been filmed by the protester as he spoke, the man says: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” and then asked twice: “Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?”

Charles can be seen shaking hands with well-wishers and waving as the man shouts out his questions and at one point a woman turns round and tells him to “shut up”.

The protester ends by saying: “Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?”

Graham Smith, chief executive officer of Republic, said: “The royals need to be challenged, and if the politicians won’t do the job and the police won’t investigate then more and more members of the public will be asking the tough questions.

“We want to see broadcasters invite Charles into a studio and ask him the same questions.”

Sir Ed Davey told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think, by disgracing his office, Prince Andrew has relinquished any rights to special treatment at the expense of the taxpayer, and Parliament are the guardians of the taxpayer.

“And what I think would be the best thing to happen is a select committee inquiry into how the Crown Estate has managed that support and that officials from the Crown Estate and Prince Andrew should come to give evidence.

“The focus has been around the Royal Lodge which, as I understand it, is where the taxpayer may or may not have been supporting the prince.

“But we just need some more transparency about this … some more accountability. The best way to do that is a select committee inquiry.”

An anonymous source told The Sun newspaper that Andrew has requested the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah Ferguson may relocate to Adelaide Cottage after it is vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales next month.

William, Kate and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are due to move to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed residence in Windsor Great Park in the next few weeks, according to reports.

The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in Royal Lodge with Sarah, to move out.

Charles reportedly first offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew in January 2023 after Harry and Meghan moved out, but the former duke turned it down.

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs earlier this month.

But the prince, who strenuously denies the allegations, was instead swamped by criticism that has focused on the property he has lived in effectively rent-free since 2003.

Obstacles to reaching a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.

The Government has so far refused to allocate time in the House of Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”.

But the issue could be raised on one of the days when ministers are not in control of the parliamentary timetable.