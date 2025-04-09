Charles meets premier Giorgia Meloni on third day of state visit to Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has met Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a private meeting on the day he celebrates his 20th wedding anniversary.

Charles received a red carpet welcome when he arrived at the Villa Doria Pamphili, the Italian equivalent of Chequers, at the start of the third day of his state visit to Italy.

A guard of honour was standing to attention outside the historic property and the King inspected the troops before posing for a picture with the prime minister.

Before sitting down to private talks the King introduced his delegation to Ms Meloni which included Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is accompanying the head of state and the Queen during their four-day tour of Rome and the city of Ravenna.

Ms Meloni is Italy’s first female premier who took up office in October 2022 at the head of a coalition of right-wing populist parties.

During the third day of their Italian state visit, Charles will become the first British monarch to address both houses of Italy’s parliament – the chamber of deputies and the senate of the republic.

Later the King and Queen will spend their 20th wedding anniversary evening as guests of honour at a state banquet in Rome.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by leading figures from Italian life at the black-tie dinner.

The head of state and his consort wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9 2005 following a romance that began when they were in their early 20s.