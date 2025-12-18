Charles plays barman and pulls the ‘perfect’ pint of Guinness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was praised for pulling the “perfect” pint of Guinness when he marked the launch of a new brewery and visitor attraction by pouring the popular tipple.

Charles stood behind the bar during his tour of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery London in the heart of Covent Garden and was expertly guided in the ritual of creating a pint by Guinness experience ambassador Leo Ravina.

With glass in hand, the King was told to hold it “at a 45 degree angle – very important – it’s not 46 or 44, precisely 45” and pulled the pump towards him and then stopped when the glass was around three quarters full.

Drinkers have to famously wait for their pint of Guinness to settle before it can be topped up – with the total pouring process taking 119-and-a-half seconds – and the King chatted to his guide before adding the last drops.

At the end of the process, Mr Ravina said “that’s a perfect pint of Guinness” and Charles quipped “if you say so”.

The finished pint was taken over to a machine and the King marvelled as the words “Merry Christmas” and a sprig of holly were printed on the top of the pint using edible dyes before he took a sip.

Charles also had a taste test of some of the beers produced by a micro brewery in the building’s basement, having a sip of a porter, winter warmer and an apricot sour, which Charles said did not taste like a beer.

Mr Ravina said afterwards: “He did great, that was an ideal pint of Guinness. He’s got the job – he’s hired.”