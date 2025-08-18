King begins Balmoral residency with military ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King greeted tourists from across Europe at the gates of Balmoral as he marked the official start of his summer residency in Scotland with a military ceremony involving a Shetland pony.

On Monday morning, Charles arrived in the Aberdeenshire castle in his state Bentley and inspected regimental mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony, as it stood with handler Corporal Rory Stewart as the monarch inspected his Royal Guard.

A Guard of Honour was held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) to officially welcome the King to Balmoral, although he attended a church service there on Sunday in a private capacity.

After the ceremony, there was a performance from the Pipes and Drums, formed by soldiers from across the regiment, including from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Battalions, in a display of pageantry which was closely linked to this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Charles is the Colonel in Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and wore his relatively new King Charles III tartan which was designed on the date of his coronation, May 6 2023, and is restricted for the exclusive use of the Royal Family members.

The King greeted tourists and holidaymakers from France, the Netherlands and Germany in temperatures which reached 23C.

Cruachan IV, the mascot since 2012, was wearing a regimental horse rug in Government 1A tartan worn by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and embellished with medals.

The pony, which lives in Edinburgh, was on its best behaviour during an inspection by the King.

A crowd of around 60 people waited to try to speak to Charles at the castle gates.

Officer Commanding Balaklava Company, Major Tommy Blair, said: “Balaklava Company has the unique privilege of supporting His Majesty The King and The Royal Household during their Summer Court in Scotland.

“It’s a huge honour to command this parade today marking His Majesty’s arrival at Balmoral, and we’re looking forward to spending the coming months in Royal Deeside.”

Pipe Major Davies, 2 SCOTS said: “It is an honour to be taking part in this year’s arrival parade at Balmoral. For the first time since the regiment’s formation in 2006, members of 2, 3 and 4 SCOTS pipe bands are on parade for this high profile ceremonial event.

“As we are all taking part in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, we thought it would be a good opportunity to showcase the regiment’s strong piping and drumming traditions, performing a colourful and musical spectacle for His Majesty and the public.”

Drum Major Muir, 3 SCOTS said: “It is always an honour to welcome His Majesty The King to Scotland, as our head of state we take great pride in welcoming him to Balmoral.”