King Charles says he is ‘so proud’ of Kate for her courage after revealing cancer diagnosis
The King is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer
King Charles has paid tribute to his courageous daughter-in-law Kate following her cancer diagnosis.
Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the King has been in close contact with the Princess of Wales over the last few weeks, following their time in hospital together.
The statement from Buckingham Palace said King Charles and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”.
In a video message released on Friday, Kate said she underwent major abdominal surgery on January 14 for a condition that was believed to be non-cancerous but subsequent tests revealed cancer had been present.
In the heartfelt message, the princess, 42, revealed the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock” and she and Prince William had been doing everything to process it privately for the sake of their young family.
She also revealed she had been advised to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and was now in the early stages of the treatment.
In response, Charles said he was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did” and has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” after they spent time in hospital together, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.
The King is currently undergoing his own treatment for cancer having revealed his own shock diagnosis in January - at the same time it emerged Kate was in hospital after her abdominal surgery.
Charles has stepped back from royal duties, with his wife, Camilla attending a recent engagement in Belfast in Northern Ireland.
However, the King has still be doing work, like meeting four British veterans of the Korean War ahead of a palace reception to mark the 70th anniversary of the conflict.
