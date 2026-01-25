Charles says he is ‘proud’ of King’s Trust as it celebrates major anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles has expressed his pride in The King's Trust, the charity he established five decades ago, which continues its mission to uplift disadvantaged young people across the UK.

Founded by Charles in 1976 as The Prince's Trust, the organisation was conceived to empower young individuals facing challenging circumstances, guiding them towards employment opportunities or supporting their entrepreneurial ventures.

Now recognised as one of the nation's foremost youth charities, it has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.3 million young people.

Its work is championed by high-profile figures such as former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and television presenters Ant and Dec. British actor Idris Elba has previously credited the trust with providing a life-altering opportunity.

open image in gallery The King with Idris Elba at an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity last year ( PA Archive )

In a video message marking the organisation’s 50th anniversary, Charles said: “Over the last 50 years, the work of my trust has proved beyond doubt that supporting young people through personal development and the acquisition of self-confidence and self-esteem can make a real difference and transform lives.”

He added: “As you can perhaps imagine, I am so very pleased, and proud, that the trust’s work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs, and over 92,000 young people, in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures.

“I firmly believe in the guiding principle on which my trust was founded – that young people can make an enormous contribution to society when they are given the confidence and skills to realise their potential.

“While the challenges young people face may change with the times, their spirit and resilience remain constant.

“My trust will continue to stand beside them, building confidence and skills for the ever-changing world of work, so that they can go on to have stable and fulfilling lives for many years to come.”

Charles founded the trust with his Navy severance pay – £7,400 – to fund a number of community initiatives during a time of record unemployment, inflation and unrest.

The trust said research shows it has contributed at least £11.4 billion to society.

Its anniversary impact report – 50 Years Of Working For Young People – will be released next week, revealing new findings on young people’s attitudes and fears for their careers and futures.