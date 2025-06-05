Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s wedding singers perform for King at culture festival

Charles heard the Kingdom Choir when he arrived at SXSW London.

Tony Jones
Thursday 05 June 2025 12:05 BST
The King sheltered under an umbrella as he arrived at the festival (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King sheltered under an umbrella as he arrived at the festival (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The King was entertained by the singers who performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding as he toured a festival.

Charles heard the Kingdom Choir when he arrived at South by SouthWest London (SXSW London), a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, east London.

The event aims to showcase the future of the creative industries, supporting emerging artists and innovative projects and featuring a number of discussions, exhibitions and networking events.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was among the dignitaries who greeted the King, after she had spoken earlier at the festival about sustainable communities, and among the line-up was London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

SXSW London has delegates attending from 56 countries including the Commonwealth, with representatives from the UK, Australia, Canada, Cyprus, India, Kenya, New Zealand and Nigeria.

Speakers during the six-day festival have included former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron, Sir Sadiq and actor Idris Elba addressing delegates on a range of issues from AI to healthcare and creativity in communities.

