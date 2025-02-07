King and Queen celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove dinner with Stanley Tucci

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen will join Hollywood star Stanley Tucci for a black tie dinner to celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove on Friday evening.

The pair have invited the Italian-American Devil Wears Prada actor and well-known foodie and the Italian ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, to Charles’s Gloucestershire estate to enjoy a feast of sustainable Slow Food.

The menu has been created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Tucci, who fronted the TV series Tucci – The Heart Of Italy.

Created using entirely British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aim to embody the principles of Slow Food.

Drinks will be prepared by Italian mixologist Alessandro Palazzi using Italian flavours and herbs from Charles’s beloved Highgrove Gardens.

The Slow Food initiative was launched in 1986 in the small Italian town of Bra when food writer Carlo Petrini took exception to the opening of a McDonald’s in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, leading to widespread national protests.

It promotes the right to good, clean and fair food for all, and strives to preserve traditional and regional cuisine.

Charles has long been a champion of the Slow Food philosophy.

The event will also promote Slow Fashion, with the King and Queen meeting King’s Foundation’s students and being shown garments demonstrating their sustainable fashion and heritage skills.

The Slow Fashion movement encourages people to buy fewer, higher-quality items which last longer.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican.

The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary.

They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.

Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.

The development emerged at the end of the King’s long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the “perfect tonic” for the monarch.

The tour announcement comes the week after Charles travelled to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The couple will attend the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, which is located in the Vatican – the smallest independent state in the world, which is surrounded by Rome and is the residence of the spiritual leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

The King is Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The role dates back to Henry VIII, who named himself Supreme Head of the Church of England after he was excommunicated by the Pope and broke from the Catholic Church in the 16th century to marry Anne Boleyn.