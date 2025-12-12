Q&A: King’s latest update on his cancer as he delivers message to nation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has given an update on his cancer recovery, announcing the “good news” that his schedule of treatment is being reduced in the New Year.

Charles, 77, who has been receiving treatment for the disease for nearly two years, confirmed the development in a broadcast at the start of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer night, describing the “milestone” as a “personal blessing”.

– What did the King say in his pre-recorded message?

The King said: “Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years.”

– Why did the King record his message?

The pre-recorded message was broadcast at 8pm on Friday as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer night and in support of the new national screening tool screeningchecker.co.uk which allows the public to check which cancer screening programmes might be available to them.

The King referenced the screening tool and stressed the importance of early detection, saying it “troubles me deeply” that around nine million people in the UK are not up to date with cancer screenings.

A spokesperson for the King said he wanted to support the launch of the screening tool, especially after hearing how sharing details of his own cancer journey had helped improve public understanding and educate those at risk.

“This seemed a fitting moment to provide a brief update on the positive trajectory of his own continued recovery,” they added.

– What else did the King say about diagnosing cancer early?

Charles addressed the problem of people avoiding screening because they imagine it might be “frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable”, but he stressed how “a few moments of minor inconvenience” are a “small price to pay” for reassurance or the chance of early detection.

He added: “Your life – or the life of someone you love – may depend on it.”

– Is the King in remission or does he still have cancer?

Charles is still continuing to receive treatment for cancer, but his recovery is said to have reached a very positive stage.

A spokesperson for the King said: “His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase.

“This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery.

“As the King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is ‘a great personal blessing’.”

– How often will he have treatment now?

Charles is believed to have had weekly treatment in the past.

Details of how often he will be treated in the New Year have been kept private, but the regularity is said to have been “significantly reduced”.

– What sort of treatment did he receive and will he receive now?

This is also being kept private.

– What are the “remarkable advances” in cancer care to which the King gives thanks?

No details have been released about how this may have personally affected the King’s treatment.

But Charles is said to be referring to the significant steps made in cancer care to both improve the efficacy of treatment and diminish the risk of side effects.

– What type of cancer does the King have?

Buckingham Palace has never confirmed the type of cancer, but did say in 2024 that it was not prostate cancer, which was stressed again on Friday.

Charles’s cancer diagnosis was made after he was treated for a benign prostate enlargement in January of that year.

A spokesperson for the King said: “The advice from cancer experts is that, in his determination to support the whole cancer community, it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease.”

– What about bowel cancer?

The King mentions bowel cancer in his message, saying that nine out of 10 people survive for at least five years when it is caught at its earliest stage.

He also states that the screening checker allows people to see whether they are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening.

It is understood this does not suggest the King nor any other members of the royal family have a personal connection to those types of cancer.

The Princess of Wales was also diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and is now in remission, but has not disclosed the form of cancer she had.

– What has the King said about others who have cancer?

He asked the nation to find a “special place in your hearts” for all those who receive a cancer diagnosis each year and those who love and care for them.

A spokesperson for the monarch said: “As the King says in his message, he sends his particular good wishes to all those affected by cancer and will continue to hold them and their loved ones in his thoughts and prayers.”

The King also described knowing “from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming”.

He said he was “profoundly moved” by the “community of care” – specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers – looking after cancer patients.

– What has Buckingham Palace said about the King’s busy work schedule?

A Palace spokesperson said: “The King has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment while always heeding the advice of his medical team.

“His ability to uphold all of his state duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital part of the recovery journey.”

– When was the King diagnosed with cancer?

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 2024 that the monarch had a form of cancer, but not prostate cancer, and he had started treatment as an outpatient.

The disease was discovered after he had treatment in hospital for a benign enlarged prostate in January.

– How long did the King spend away from public duties?

In February 2024, Charles halted his public-facing duties, but carried on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

In March 2024, he attended an Easter Sunday church service in what marked his most significant appearance since the announcement and returned to public duties in April of that year, meeting patients at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London.

– What updates have been issued since his diagnosis?

When the King returned to public duties, his medical team was said to be “very encouraged” by the progress he has made.

In September 2024, when the King reached the second anniversary of his accession to the throne and the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a royal source said his health was “heading in a very positive trajectory”.

In March 2025, he required a short period of observation in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

In April this year, the King poignantly reflected in a personal written message on his experience of cancer, saying it had brought into “sharp focus the very best of humanity” and telling cancer charities: “You have my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude.”

In May, a senior royal aide said the King may be living with cancer but they had seen “no difference” in Charles and his life was “as normal as possible” as he continued with a busy schedule.

The same month, on an away day to Bradford, the King was asked by florist Safeena Khan about his health and replied with a thumbs-up and told her “I’d like to think I’m on the better side (of my cancer journey)”.