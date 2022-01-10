A body has been found in the search for a student who went missing during a family night out in Manchester.

Charley Gadd, 20, had been enjoying a night out with his family at the Warehouse Project in Manchester on 11 December.

He was last spotted on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre heading towards St Anne’s Street. His family spent hours looking for him before reporting him missing.

Greater Manchester Police said a body was found in the Manchester Ship Canal at 11.30am on Monday.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it is thought to be Mr Gadd.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police reads: “Officers have called off the search in a missing person investigation following the discovery of a body believed to be 20-year-old Charley Gadd.

“An investigation was launched after Charley was reported missing on 11 December after he attended Warehouse Project with his parents.

“Sadly, just after 11.30am today (10 January 2022), officers were called to a report of a body found in Manchester Ship Canal.

“The body has not yet been formally identified, but it is thought to be Charley. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.”

More follows.