Women’s rights barrister faces suspension for accusing judge of ‘boys’ club’ attitude

More than 60 lawyers, campaigners, politicians and academics are backing a women’s rights lawyer who faces suspension after challenging a judge for having “a boys’ club” attitude in a ruling on a domestic abuse case.

Charlotte Proudman, a family law lawyer who specialises in violence against women, vented on social media that Sir Jonathan Cohen downplayed domestic abuse to which her client claimed she had been subjected by her ex-husband.

She was angered by the judge referring to their relationship as “tempestuous” and his use of the word "reckless" to describe the alleged domestic violence.

The 35-year-old lawyer is now being investigated by the Bar Standards Board, the regulatory body for barristers in England and Wales, and faces losing her licence for a year, or having a fine imposed, over her comments.

In the tweet thread that triggered the disciplinary proceedings to be launched, Dr Proudman said: “I do not accept the judge’s reasoning. This judgment has echoes of the ‘boys’ club’ which still exists among men in powerful positions.”

She was aware Sir Jonathan belonged to the Garrick Club – a private members’ club which has faced ongoing criticism for refusing to accept women members – when she fired off the tweet thread in April 2022. Dr Proudman lost the family law case.

Several high-profile supporters have now called for the Bar Standards Board to drop the disciplinary investigation. Labour MP Apsana Begum and women’s rights activists Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Dr Helen Pankhurst are among those who have signed the letter to the body, exclusively shared with The Independent.

We ask the Bar Standards Board to withdraw its misguided prosecution and to issue a formal and public apology to Dr Proudman Letter

The letter argues the accusations levied against Dr Proudman are “oppressive” and “unjust” and warns she appears to have been “targeted unfairly by those in power to silence dissent and maintain control”.

It states: “We do not believe that Dr Proudman’s comments about a judgement by Sir Jonathan Cohen undermine the integrity of the system or reduce confidence in it; to the contrary, we believe it takes immense integrity to publicly defend a vulnerable individual from a judge who holds significant power.

“We ask the Bar Standards Board to withdraw its misguided prosecution and to issue a formal and public apology to Dr Proudman.”

The letter also voices “concern and dismay” that the board has launched disciplinary proceedings, arguing the “charges undermine the principles of free speech and accountability by tamping down criticism”.

It also calls for all judges and legal professionals to cancel their membership at the “discriminatory” Garrick Club so they “comply with the principles of justice they are sworn to uphold”.

“It is not lost on us that an individual who has been critical of the judicial treatment of women is being bullied by the very institution publicly claiming to end it,” the letter states.

Dr Proudman, who has almost 85,000 Twitter followers, denies all the charges against her.

Speaking to The Independent last year, Dr Proudman hit out at the Bar Standards Board for not taking action against colleagues who verbally abused her in foul-mouthed rants on Twitter.

The lawyer reported more than 50 barristers, who were predominantly male, to the body over a series of public messages. She believes the criticism is “an attempt to silence” her from speaking out about violence against women and girls.

But despite being acknowledged as “unpleasant and inflammatory”, the board said it would not take action because the messages do not meet the threshold for regulatory action.

Tweets sent by currently practising and retired lawyers, seen by The Independent, brand Dr Proudman a “c***t”, a “w*****”, a “narcissist”, and “dreadful” — as well as accuse her of “idiocy”.

The Bar Standards Board said it does not comment on ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

The Independent has contacted the judiciary press office for comment.