Crossroads star Charmian Abrahams dies after being hit by delivery van

Charmian Abrahams, who starred as Mavis Hooper in the long-running soap Crossroads, has died after beig hit by a delivery van.

The 96-year-old’s family has paid tribute to the star, who was fatally injured by the van in Hartborne on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

Police are investigating the collision, which occurred on Lordswood Road just prior to midday, and detectives are appealing for witnesses or any drivers who may have dashcam footage which could aid their enquiries.

Police are investigating after the actor was killed in a road collision (West Midlands Police)

The actor was best known for starring in the early 1980s in Crossoads, the ATV/Central drama set in a fictional village near Birmingham, which ran for 24 years from 1964, with thousands of episdoes broadcast.

During her career, she worked alongside acting legends including Sir Noel Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen, also picking up credits in TV series including Precious Bane and Musical Playhouse.

Her family said: “Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many. At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent.

“In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures, including Sir Noël Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen. In the early 1980s she became well known for her portrayal of Mavis Hooper in the ATV/Central drama Crossroads.

“We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her.

West Midlands Police said its serious collison investigation unit was conducting enquiries into the collision.

Detectives are appealing for any further witnesses, or anyone who has dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to us, to get in touch via the force’s Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2017 of 15 January. Investigators can also be contacted direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.