These are the areas of Britain with the most affordable cottages

The dream of owning a charming, quirky cottage, often romanticised in popular culture, is an attainable reality for many across Britain, according to new analysis from property website Zoopla.

Their research reveals North Lanarkshire in Scotland as the most affordable location for cottage hopefuls, where a typical property is priced at just £83,500.

Following closely is Sunderland in the North East of England, with an average cottage cost of £115,000.

The enduring appeal of cottages is bolstered by the rise of the "cottagecore"aesthetic, a trend that celebrates rural life, simple living, and traditional skills.

The cosy, idyllic homes depicted in romantic comedies such as The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, also continue to inspire buyers.

Reflecting this widespread interest, "cottage" was the fourth most-searched term on Zoopla's website in 2024.

open image in gallery Owning a cottage is a dream for many ( Alamy/PA )

In the North West of England, Blackburn with Darwen is a hotspot for buyer inquiries, with cottages there typically listed at £157,500.

It added that Southampton leads the way in the South East, with a median average asking price of £280,000.

Other areas attracting significant attention include East Renfrewshire in Scotland, where a cottage has an average asking price of £100,000.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales appeals to buyers drawn to its beautiful coastal and valley landscapes, with an average price tag of £170,000, the website added.

Bradford in West Yorkshire is another hotspot, with an average asking price of £200,000. Buyers are attracted by its rich industrial history, cultural scene and some of the most affordable prices in the region, according to Zoopla.

For those looking for choice, Derbyshire Dales has the biggest proportion of cottages for sale, with around a fifth (21.4 per cent) of homes on the market being cottages, the website’s analysis found.

open image in gallery There are options for prospective cottage buyers on a range of budgets ( PA )

“Our data shows a clear and sustained appetite for the cottagecore lifestyle, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down,” Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said.

“While the dream of a quaint, rural cottage is often associated with high prices, our analysis highlights that affordability can still be found across the country. From the rolling hills of North Lanarkshire to the coastal charm of Sunderland, there are options for prospective buyers on a range of budgets.

“We’re seeing this desire for a simpler life translate into market demand, with specific areas becoming hotspots for buyer interest. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking for a change of pace, the cottage market offers diverse opportunities.”

Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said: “There has always been a fan base of buyers who appreciate the typically charming designs and quaint surroundings associated with a cottage.

“Many house hunters also express favouring this style of home for size as cottages tend to be smaller than typical country homes and are therefore considered to be more manageable and could reduce running costs.

“Often set in rural locations, buyers need to ensure that the setting works for them long term, as some amenities such as shops and hospitals can be further away which can become inconvenient.

“Demand for cottages remains strong, however, and house hunters should brace for a competitive property search – particularly for cottages with a lower asking price as they tend to attract multiple offers.”

open image in gallery Cameron Diaz at Iris’s cottage in the film The Holiday ( Columbia Pictures )

Zoopla analysed homes available for sale between January and May 2025, with London generally excluded.

Here are the areas in regions and nations of Britain where cottages are typically the least expensive, according to Zoopla. The figures show the median average asking price for a cottage:

East Midlands, Amber Valley, £206,000

East of England, Fenland, £249,000

North East, Sunderland, £115,000

North West, Blackburn with Darwen, £157,500

Scotland, North Lanarkshire, £83,500

South East, Southampton, £280,000

South West, Plymouth, £248,500

Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf, £129,500

West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme, £238,000

Yorkshire and the Humber, Bradford, £200,000

Here are the areas in regions and nations of Britain where cottages are typically the most expensive, according to Zoopla. The figures show the median average asking price for a cottage:

East Midlands, South Northamptonshire and Gedling, £400,000

East of England, Welwyn Hatfield, £662,500

North East, Northumberland, £300,000

North West, Cheshire West and Chester, £375,000

Scotland, East Lothian, £381,000

South East, Slough, £824,500

South West, Gloucester, £531,500

Wales, Monmouthshire, £442,500

West Midlands, North Warwickshire, £615,000

Yorkshire and the Humber, York, £400,000

Here are the areas in each region or nation where cottages are attracting the biggest concentrations of buyer inquiries, according to Zoopla, with the median average asking price of a cottage: