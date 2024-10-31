Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after 22 tonnes of cheddar cheese stolen from London dairy

The Met has arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods

Barney Davis
Thursday 31 October 2024 13:07
Neal’s Yard Dairy in Southwark, south London, reported the theft last week
Neal’s Yard Dairy in Southwark, south London, reported the theft last week (nealsyarddairy/instagram)

Detectives investigating the theft of more than £300,000 worth of high-end cheddar cheese have made an arrest.

Metropolitan Police announced they have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "On Monday, October 21, police received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

"Investigating officers have since arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

"The man was taken to a south London police station where he was questioned. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

"Inquiries remain ongoing."

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.

