Man arrested after 22 tonnes of cheddar cheese stolen from London dairy
The Met has arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods
Detectives investigating the theft of more than £300,000 worth of high-end cheddar cheese have made an arrest.
Metropolitan Police announced they have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "On Monday, October 21, police received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.
"Investigating officers have since arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.
"The man was taken to a south London police station where he was questioned. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.
"Inquiries remain ongoing."
This is a breaking news story... More to follow.
