Girl, 1, fighting for life after being attacked by dog in Cheltenham home

A one-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being bitten by her pet dog.

The infant suffered serious injuries after she was bitten by the “large breed” dog at her home in the Hatherley area of Cheltenham just before 6pm on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the child to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital before she was transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Police said the child remains in a critical condition.

The pet dog has been seized by police and remains at a secure kennel while investigations continue.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed that the dog is not a banned breed.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to get in touch with police.