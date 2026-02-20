Tributes paid to teen couple found dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage couple who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a Yorkshire holiday park have been named.

Cherish Bean, 15, and Ethan Slater, 17, were discovered at a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man became the second person arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter over their deaths, Humberside Police said.

An extension has been granted in relation to a 33-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday, allowing police to detain him for a further 12 hours.

Chief Superintendent Matt Peach, Northbank Divisional Commander, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of both teenagers, who have been named by their families as 15-year-old Cherish Bean, and 17-year-old Ethan Slater, who tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist trained officers are providing ongoing support through this incredibly distressing time and I would ask again for people to refrain from speculation in respect of their privacy.

open image in gallery Police say their deaths are thought to be connected to carbon monoxide poisoning ( Google Maps )

“Since we received the call of concern for safety on Wednesday morning, a dedicated team of detectives and specialist officers have continued to carry out detailed inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths, which are thought to be connected to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The cordon remains in place at Little Eden Holiday Park and we continue to work in co-ordination with the Health and Safety Executive alongside our partners from Humberside Fire & Rescue, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.”

An online fundraising page set up for Ethan’s family has raised more than £16,000 in two days.

The page says: “It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I write this. Our son Ethan tragically and unexpectedly passed away at just 17 years old, alongside his beautiful girlfriend.

“No parent should ever have to write these words. No family should ever have to face this pain.

“Ethan had his whole life ahead of him. He’ll never get to pass his driving test. He’ll never celebrate his 18th birthday. He’ll never reach the milestones we all assumed were waiting for him.

“He was just beginning his journey into adulthood, full of plans, laughter, and a future that was taken far too soon.

“He was the most kind hearted boy. With a natural warmth. He was funny, he was protective and he carried himself with a quiet strength and loyalty that made us so proud to call him our son.

“He was loved beyond measure. A son, a brother, a grandson, a friend. His smile lit up a room, and his absence has left a silence that feels impossible to fill. Our lives will never be the same without him.”