More than 100 designer handbags stolen in burglary

More than 100 rare designer handbags have been stolen in a burglary at a Cheshire home.

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to the theft of the items, whichwere taken from the home in the village of Alderley Edge.

The affluent area is known for its popularity with Premier League footballers and is sometimes referred to as being in Cheshire’s “Golden Triangle”.

Police were called to reports of the burglary, on Macclesfield Road, on Monday but believe the incident took place a week earlier.

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “On Monday February 17 between 7pm and 11pm, unknown offenders gained access to the side of the property using a ladder and entered through a skylight.

“The offenders are believed to have left the property along Macclesfield Road.”

As well as the bag collection, which included unique Hermes handbags, a number of jewellery items were also taken.

Detective Sergeant Laura Fox said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV which might aid our investigation.

“We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information regarding the whereabouts of the items that were stolen.”

The victim, who has not been named, is offering a £10,000 reward through their insurance company for information.

Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting IML-2034130.