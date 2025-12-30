Former X Factor star Chico pleads not guilty to drink-driving during court appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former X Factor contestant Chico has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to drink-driving.

Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, appeared in the 2005 series of the TV talent show and later released a number one single, “It’s Chico Time”.

The 54-year-old is accused of drink-driving in Chase Way, Southgate, on December 13.

Slimani, of north London, is accused of driving a Vauxhall Astra with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The legal limit of alcohol for driving in England is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres.

open image in gallery Slimani arrives at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

The defendant, who wore a black fur coat and cowboy hat to court, had consumed cough medicine before he gave the reading, which can impact the accuracy, Sarah King, defending, said.

Slimani pleaded not guilty and was given bail until his trial on April 9.

The singer became something of a TV icon after appearing on the reality singing contest in 2005, thanks to his tongue-in-cheek attitude and energetic performances.

Slimani, who was born in Bridgend, Wales, but spent most of his childhood in Morocco, reached the quarter-finals of that year’s competition, which was eventually won by Shayne Ward.

“It’s Chico Time” remains his biggest success as a recording artist, having also reached number one in Scotland and number 3 in Ireland. He was the first X Factor runner-up to have a debut single peak at number one.

He went on to appear on a number of reality shows, including Dancing On Ice, where finished in first place. He has also taken part in a number of celebrity specials, such as a stunt showcase on Total Wipeout, and contributes to several different charity projects.

open image in gallery X Factor star Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, has denied a charge of drink-driving ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

In 2018, it was confirmed that Slimani had been rushed to a hospital after suffering a stroke.

Speaking at the time, his family said: ”We can confirm that Chico has sadly suffered a stroke. This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family. We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time.

"Chico is now undergoing further tests and further statements will be released shortly."

Chico, married Daniyela Rakic in 2008. They have two children, Lalla-Kira and Zacharia.