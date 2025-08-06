Hundreds of thousands of households missing out on £1,354 benefit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of parents are missing out on a benefit that could help boost their finances and even bring in extra cash in retirement, new HMRC data has revealed.

There are now 214,000 parents eligible for Child Benefit but not claiming it, the data obtained by Sky News shows, an increase of 66,000 from just five years ago.

Child Benefit pays £26.05 a week, equalling £1,354 a year, for the eldest or only child. For each additional child, this drops to £17.25 a week, equalling £897 a year (this is not capped by the two-child benefit cap).

It can be claimed by the adult responsible for a child under the age of 16, or under 20 if still in education or training. It is paid into the claimants bank account every four weeks automatically.

The payment is not means-tested, meaning it can be claimed regardless of income. However, there are some extra rules to be aware of for high-earners.

The “high-income child benefit charge” means that if one parent’s income is above £60,000, then they will become responsible for paying a tax charge. It effectively withdraws the payment at a rate of one per cent for each £200 earned over the threshold, meaning it is completely lost for someone earning around £80,000.

This charge is paid through a self-assessment tax return form.

However, this does not mean it is not worth looking into, as there is also a massive post-retirement boost that claiming Child Benefit can bring.

A parent will automatically get national insurance credits if they claim Child Benefit for a child under 12. These credits will count towards a state pension, reducing the amount of time that needs to be spent in work to build up national insurance contributions.

A person needs to have 35 years of qualifying national insurance contributions to get the full state pension in retirement.

The Child Benefit-linked national insurance credits can even be transferred to a partner if they are not needed by the claiming parent. Someone who would be affected by the high-income charge can also opt out of Child Benefit, but still request these credits.

The credits can be very beneficial for a parent who takes time off work to care for their child, even if just for a year. One year of national insurance contributions can increase the state pension by £6.58 a week, or £342.16 a year.

This means that for a parent who doesn’t work until their child starts school at the age of four, they could miss out on £1,368 a year in retirement by not claiming.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “Around 7 million families are getting a financial boost from Child Benefit and we’re constantly promoting its benefits through a range of channels and partnerships so that more families claim what they’re entitled to.”