Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.
Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.
They were later pronounced dead.
A Kent Police spokesperson said the force, as well as HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service, attended an area near Swingate in Dover in the evening of 4 April.
“A child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased,” they said.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
Police have not revealed further details on the circumstances of death.
HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
