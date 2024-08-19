Child dies at trampoline park as police launch inquiry into ‘unexplained’ tragedy

Support truly

A child has died after becoming unwell at a trampoline park.

Police Scotland was called to Flip Out Glasgow shortly before 11am on Sunday, with the child rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children and the venue closed. Despite attempts to save him, the child was pronounced dead a short while later.

The death is being treated as unexplained but officers said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing after a child took unwell at a premises in Southcroft Road, Rutherglen, shortly before 11am on Sunday August 18 2024.

The child was pronounced dead at Royal Hospital for Children (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Archive )

“The child was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children where they were pronounced dead.

“The child’s death is being treated as unexplained, although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.”

On their social media site, the trampoline site wrote: “Flip Out Glasgow is closed today. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The venue is described as the “ultimate indoor play centre”, with 34 trampolines as well as a bouncy castle, e-karting and laser quest.

Other customers took to social media to share their shock at the tragic incident, with one user writing: “We went for my nephew’s party. There were two ambulances multiple ambulances and 4+ police cars.”