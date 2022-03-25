The Education Secretary must take immediate action to tackle institutional racism within the education sector following the “dehumanising” strip-search of a Black child in London,a collective of Black professionals has warned.

The teenager, known as Child Q, was strip-searched by two female Metropolitan Police officers at her Hackney-based school in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.

School staff had wrongly accused her of cannabis possession - for the second time in the space of just few weeks - and subsequently called the police.

This comes as new data reveals that most children in London who were strip-searched by the police in the last three years come from ethnic minority backgrounds.

In a letter to Nadhim Zahawi and the Home Secretary Priti Patel, seen by The Independent, dozens of signatories expressed their outrage at the incident, calling for the teachers involved to be sacked and a review of safeguarding policies to prevent such an incident from happening again. Neither politician has publicly commented on the case which has drawn criticism.

Changes to curriculum should also be implemented in order to provide children and teachers with “a better understanding of the rights of a child”, they said.

“It is clear that racial profiling and the adultification of a Black child was at the heart of this abhorrent case so changes to curriculum in particular the PSHE (Personal, social, health and economic) content is needed so the children and teachers have a better understanding of the rights of a child,” the document reads.

Nadhim Zahawi (Getty Images)

“Initial teacher training providers must ensure that their programmes of study reflect the contents of this case and those training to teach are aware of correct protocol to adhere to under circumstances where a minor is suspected of a criminal offence.”

A Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, conducted by City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP) and published last week, concluded the strip-search should never have happened, was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”. It also published a series of recommendations to the police and Government.

There have been widespread calls for the officers involved in the strip-search to be dismissed and prosecuted - a demand that’s been echoed by this collective which includes signatories from the education, law, business, religious and political sectors.

“It is imperative that the officers involved are fully disciplined; nothing short of the loss of their jobs would be sufficient recompense in this case,” they said.

The officers involved were not suspended but have recently been moved to desk duty, Hackney MPS said on Wednesday during a controversial community policing online forum attended by concerned members of the public.

Referring to the Macpherson Report of 1999 which highlighted institutional racism within the Metropolitan Police Service, authors of this letter said not only does this continue to plague policing two decades later - it’s also embedded within the education sector.

Joanne Benjamin-Lewis (Supplied)

“The racism which precipitates the ‘school to prison pipeline’ for Black young people enables the existence of cultures within schools which consistently reproduces an unwarranted variation in the experiences of children based on the colour of their skin,” they wrote.

Child Q’s case has sparked outrage from politicians and the public, with London mayor Sadiq Khan sharing his “dismay and disgust” as protests took place across the UK over the incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched its investigation following a complaint in May 2021. A spokesperson said it had completed its inquiries, was finalising its report and investigating the officers involved for misconduct - a matter that the London Mayor has asked to be escalated to gross misconduct.

Joanne Benjamin-Lewis, a former headteacher based in Birmingham, arranged the letter and told The Independent: “As a mother of two Black daughters and a former school leader I cannot adequately express my horror and disgust that I felt upon reading the Child Q review.

“I am bewildered by the actions taken by the police who subjected this child to what can only be described as sexual abuse.

“I was even more appalled to read about the involvement of the teachers in this case and how they utterly failed this girl; taking her out of an exam to a room and allowed her to be strip searched by officers whilst menstruating…not even allowed food or drink, left alone and not allowed to go the toilet, made to go home and no call to her parents. I really don’t have adequate words.

“I really want to ensure that Child Q knows how much we support her and that so many of us will do all that we can to make sure this never happens to any child ever again hence. It is for this reason that I wrote this open letter.”

Anntoinette Bramble (Hackney Council)

On Tuesday, mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said that the headteacher of Child Q’s school should stand down, stating that confidence has been lost in their leadership.

Speaking to The Independent on Monday, Councillor Bramble was critical of the police’s conduct and the government’s collective lack of response of Child Q’s case.

Pledging to help bring about the changes required to avoid harm being inflicted upon another Black child, the councillor said she’s also working closely with the community and Hackney residents to provide support.

“Bad things keep happening to Black children in disproportionate numbers with disproportionate effects. If we don’t keep reminding people (of this reality) and speaking up, we begin to normalise these disparities because it’s something that keeps happening,” she said.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.