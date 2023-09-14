Jump to content

Child Q: Met Police officers face disciplinary over Black teenager strip-search

Met bosses have also been told by the IOPC that they should consider writing formal letters of apology to Child Q and her mother

Nadine White
Thursday 14 September 2023 11:05
<p>Charities have condemned the ‘shocking’ number of children who have been strip searched by the Metropolitan Police without an appropriate adult present (Alamy/PA)</p>

Four Metropolitan Police officers are to face disciplinary proceedings over the strip-search of a 15-year-old schoolgirl known as Child Q.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said three of the officers face accusations of gross misconduct over the search, carried out at a school in Hackney, east London in December 2020.

They face allegations that the decision to carry out the search, carried out while the girl was on her period, was inappropriate, Child Q was discriminated against because of her race and sex, there was no appropriate adult present and the officers did not get authorisation from a supervisor.

The fourth officer will have a lesser disciplinary meeting over the fact that no appropriate adult was present.

Met bosses have also been told by the IOPC that they should consider writing formal letters of apology to Child Q and her mother.

