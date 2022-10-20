Government must act on ‘national epidemic’ of child sex abuse, inquiry concludes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world
The government has been told it must act urgently on a “national epidemic” of child sex abuse that has been enabled by institutional failures for decades.
After more than seven years of work, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) called for significant changes including laws making failing to report abuse a criminal offence, the creation of a Child Protection Authority and a minister dedicated to the issue.
Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the inquiry, told a press conference that the abuse was “not just a historical aberration which happened decades ago, it is an ever-increasing problem and a national epidemic”.
“We have evidenced that this is not limited to one authority, this is happening everywhere and it’s on the increase,” she added.
“We do not have the power to force the government to do anything but they should do it and need to do it for the sake of the future of everybody’s children.”
Asked whether the current government would enact the recommendations, as it attempts to stave off total meltdown and runs out of time to bring in pre-existing legislation, Prof Jay said it “must act, we expect them to take action on these matters”.
She added: “The government and society has a moral, ethical and social responsibility to make the safety and protection of children an absolute priority. THe country cannot let them down again.”
Amid an explosion of child sex abuse faciliated by the internet, Prof Jay said the Online Safety Bill had “already taken too long” and must be progressed urgently.
Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC CEO, said there had been a “catastrophic failure to protect and support” victims and called for IICSA's final report to be a “defining moment”.
“To demonstrate immediate intent, the prime minister could appoint a cabinet minister for children today,” he added.
“It is for the government to translate these recommendations – along with those from recent reports – into an effective, fully-funded system that keeps all children safe from harm.”
The report was released on the first day in office for Grant Shapps, who was made home secretary after Suella Braverman’s dramatic resignation on Wednesday.
He vowed to “ensure that the findings of the inquiry, and victims’ invaluable testimonies, are acted upon”, adding: “We have already taken action to tackle this abhorrent crime and learn from the lessons of the past, but I know there is much more to do. This is the start of a new chapter in our efforts to put an end to this terrible crime.”
The inquiry revealed horrific accounts of rape, physical and mental abuse, sexual grooming and exploitation across institutions including schools, churches and children’s homes.
Authorities from local councils to the police were found to have repeatedly failed victims, by not protecting them and then failing to monitor abuse or react properly to their reports.
Victims were instead blamed for their own abuse, shamed and in some cases faced with orchestrated cover-ups to protect people in positions of authority.
The inquiry, which was founded by Theresa May in 2015, found that there are tens of thousands of victims living in England and Wales - many suffering life-long effects on their mental health, relationships, education and employment prospects.
Several recommendations made by IICSA in previous reports focusing on specific institutions and themes have not been implemented.
They include a 2018 call for the government to trigger an inspection of compliance with a Victims’ Code meant to guarantee survivors of child sexual abuse and other crimes a minimum level of protection.
The Ministry of Justice has not fulfilled a 2019 call to update guidance on how youth custody deals with allegations of child sexual abuse, or agreed to stop the use of “brutalising” pain-inducing restraint on children.
Prof Jay said there were common themes between abuse in different areas, including institutions “prioritising their own reputations” over the protection of children, and showing “deference” to MPs, counsellors and leading clergy accused of abuse.
She said children were left “to the mercies of predators whose job it was to protect and nurture those same children” as officials showed a “callous disregard” for their safety.
She also warned that even where abuse was reported, the response from the police, Crown Prosecution Service and courts was “inadequate” in many investigations, with long delays and trauma causing victims to “give up and withdraw their support”.
Prof Jay concluded: “We do not have the power to force the government to do anything but they should do it and need to do it for the sake of the future of everybody’s children.”
Mr Shapps said the government would “use all available levers” to protect children and act as fast as it could and announced a further £4.5m for organisations supporting survivors of child sexual abuse.
It has responded to individual IICSA reports on release and the inquiry said around 80 per cent of recommendations have so far been implemented.
The government said it would respond in full to IICSA’s report within six months, “when proper consideration has been given to all of the recommendations”.
