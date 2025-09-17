Childhood loneliness increases risk of dementia, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Childhood loneliness is associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia in later adulthood, according to a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed that people who felt lonely or lacked close friendships before the age of 17 were more likely to develop dementia, even if they no longer felt lonely in adulthood.

Professor Andrea Wigfield, the director of the Centre for Loneliness Studies at Sheffield Hallam University, said the findings were understandable given the well-established links between adult loneliness and cognitive decline.

She said: “Given what we already know about the link between adult loneliness and the increased risk of cognitive decline, it is not surprising that loneliness in childhood has been linked to risk of cognitive decline and dementia in later life.

“We know that emotional attachment experienced in early life and the social connections that children form influences their chances of being lonely later in life too.”

open image in gallery Nearly half of Gen Z in the UK is experiencing feelings of loneliness ( Getty/iStock )

Nearly half of Gen Z in the UK, those aged between 13 and 28, is experiencing feelings of loneliness, according to a poll published by Oxfam in June.

They have been dubbed the loneliest generation, and are more prone to despair and anxiety than previous generations were at the same age.

Professor Wigfield said: “Although loneliness is a normal human emotion, which is a signal to us to reach out to more people to make social connections and although loneliness can strike any of us at any time, there is increasing evidence of an upward trajectory of experiences of loneliness across many age groups.

“Traditionally loneliness has been linked with older people but more recently we have seen evidence that young adults aged 18 to 24 are most likely to be lonely. There is also growing evidence of loneliness amongst mid-life ages 45 to 65.”

She said loneliness in children continues to be studied more since the Covid pandemic, when rates of loneliness spiked.

“The way children play and form meaningful relationships at a young age clearly has wider health implications beyond their experiences of loneliness,” she added.

open image in gallery NSPCC’s Childline service received more than 4,500 calls related to loneliness last year ( Alamy )

NSPCC’s Childline service reported receiving an increased number of calls about loneliness last year, as more than 4,500 related counselling calls were delivered.

Director Shaun Friekl said: “Loneliness is a challenging thing to deal with and left unaddressed can start to have a wider impact on mental health and wellbeing.”

The study, which analysed data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study, defined childhood loneliness as self-reported frequent feelings of the absence of friendships.

“Public health initiatives aimed at preventing and reducing loneliness should begin in early life to mitigate its long-term implications for cognitive health and well-being,” the study said.

Alzheimer’s Society says that engaging in social activities may help build up the brain’s resilience and ability to cope with the disease. The charity estimates there are 982,000 people with dementia in the UK.