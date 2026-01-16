Hundreds of vulnerable children placed in illegal care homes amid ‘broken system’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vulnerable children in care are being "regularly put at risk" within a "dysfunctional system," MPs have warned, after hundreds were placed in unregistered homes for months on end.

The Commons spending watchdog branded it "unacceptable" that data revealed approximately 800 children had been housed in such unregulated settings for an average of six months each.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), stated that the nature of these placements and the severe lack of oversight meant it was impossible to know whether the children were being cared for in a "safe, stable, or loving environment."

The report, published on Friday, follows a separate warning from the inspectorate Ofsted in December, which highlighted that fees for places in unregistered homes have been known to reach as high as £30,000 a week per child.

Ofsted said it had begun nearly 900 investigations during the 12 months to March 2025 into potential unregistered homes, “which often charge exorbitant fees to local authorities that have run out of options”.

Its report stated: “This shadow market only exists because there aren’t enough of the right kinds of places in legitimate registered homes to take the children who most need specialist support.”

The PAC referenced data showing that in September 2024 nearly 800 children in England were in unregistered, and therefore illegal, accommodation.

This equated to around one in 10 of all children in residential care at that time, it said.

MPs warned that instead of such accommodation being used in short-term emergency circumstances only, children stayed an average of around six months.

open image in gallery In September 2024, nearly 800 children in England were in unregistered, and therefore illegal, accommodation ( PA )

The committee blamed delays in Ofsted registering new homes for contributing to the issue, and noted the education watchdog having introduced targets to register homes within 18 months.

Among their recommendations, MPs urged the Department for Education (DfE) to “reaffirm its commitment to reducing the number of children in unregistered homes to zero by the end of 2027 and set out the specific actions it will take to do so”.

The committee also noted that almost half (49 per cent) of children in care in England were being placed in homes more than 20 miles away from their original family home, with negative impacts as a result.

MPs said their report uncovers a system where children are being placed in homes that do not meet their needs, with disparities in the number of places available in different areas of the country.

They warned that while the DfE was “relying” on a rise in foster carer numbers to help reduce demand for children’s residential care, “it has yet to address the significant challenges to increase numbers”.

Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey said: “The stated purpose of the children’s social care system is ‘to provide care for those who need it so that they grow up and thrive with safety, stability and love’.

“For the hundreds of children highlighted in our report living for months in illegally unregistered homes, a lack of oversight means we cannot know whether their circumstances are indeed safe, stable, or loving.

“A dysfunctional system is forcing local authorities to routinely reach for solutions which will see our nation’s children regularly put at risk. This utterly unacceptable situation has become normalised, but there is nothing normal about this unsustainable state of affairs.”

In September, a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found children’s residential care home costs in England had soared to almost double what they were four years previously amid what it called a “market failure”.

The NAO said local authority spending on children in residential care rose from £1.6 billion in the year ending March 2020 to £3.1 billion in the year to March 2024.

Sir Geoffrey described oversight of the children’s social care system as “fraught, with the government not possessing clear line of sight into the financial circumstances of the majority of providers”.

open image in gallery Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown chairs the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ( UK Parliament )

He added: “Without a good understanding of the motivations, debt, and potentially excessive profits of private providers, government cannot effectively oversee a market with players within it who could very well be over-leveraged with debt.

“Our most vulnerable children are a sector of our society often without the ability to easily make their voices heard, but it is clear from our committee’s scrutiny that they are currently being failed. We desperately hope, in those children’s interests, that this report sees the government urgently bring fundamental change to this broken system.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents local authorities, said: “No council wants to place a child in an unregistered setting and it is extremely concerning that in many cases, a lack of choice means provision is not fully meeting children’s needs”.

It branded the costs of some care placements as “astronomical”, and said it can often mean less money is available for councils to spend on earlier support.

The LGA said: “It is absolutely vital that the entire sector works together to ensure that we have enough homes that can meet children’s needs. This includes central and local government, Ofsted, the NHS and providers in all sectors.”

Mark Kerr, chief executive of the Children’s Homes Association, said: “Illegal children’s homes are local authorities purchasing danger at high costs because we have not developed the right regulated capacity for children with high risk profiles and complex lives.”

The association said while the committee was correct to focus on value for money, “we cannot pretend this is a simple story of ‘public good, private bad’”.

It added: “When emotive and ideological debate is removed, the evidence is clear that independent children’s homes provide care at a lower cost than local authorities and can help remove the illegal market entirely by developing the right homes, in the right places, with the right practice.”