Problem gamblers four times more at risk of suicide attempt by age 24 – study

Gambling addicts were four times more at risk of attempting suicide aged 24 than recreational or non-gamblers, according to a new study.

Researchers said their findings show “much more” needs to be done to prevent and protect the next generation from experiencing gambling harms.

The long-running study, by researchers at the University of Bristol, tracked people based in the south west of England from birth, and found the suicide attempt rate among problem gamblers quadrupled between the ages of 20 and 24.

Researchers said their work, published in the journal Addiction, was unique in being able to effectively rule out other explanations for someone’s suicidal feelings and therefore goes against the idea that someone falls into problem gambling as a way of dealing with other issues in their lives.

Lead author Olly Bastiani, a PhD researcher at the University of Bristol, said: “This study tracked people from birth, meaning we could look at the long-term impacts of problem gambling, and could rule out alternative explanations that hinder previous studies, such as that people might be drawn to problem gambling as a way of escaping pre-existing suicidal feelings.”

Data from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) study, also know as the Children of the 90s study, was analysed for 2,801 participants, 62.4% of whom were female, across 24 years.

While the data is mainly from one part of England, researchers said it covers a broad range of both affluent and more deprived areas, and therefore can be seen to be reasonably representative.

They found little difference in the impacts on men and women, and increased risk among all those who gambled, not just those who met the higher-scoring end of the widely-recognised Problem Gambling Severity Index.

A survey published earlier this year by sector regulator the Gambling Commission, suggested some 2.5% of the adult population may be experiencing problem gambling.

Dr Philip Newall, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Bristol and expert in gambling harms, who co-authored the paper published in Addiction, said the latest research suggests harms are not confined to those categorised as problem gamblers.

He said: “We see increased risk among the millions of people who are classified as low or medium risk gamblers and the effects aren’t confined just to the 2.5% of the population who meet the threshold criteria for problem gambling.”

He added that, as the study’s findings are of people who grew up “at a time when gambling was less accessible and visible than it is today”, the findings show “much more needs to be done to prevent the next generation from experiencing these gambling harms”.

He said while gambling is already a part of the Government’s suicide prevention strategy, the research findings show the need for “additional population-wide measures to prevent gambling harms, such as meaningful restrictions on gambling advertising”.

A spokesperson for the Betting and Gaming Council said: “Each month around 22.5 million people in Britain enjoy a bet, on the lottery, in bookmakers, casinos, bingo halls and online, and the overwhelming majority do so safely and responsibly.

“The most recent NHS Health Survey for England estimated that 0.4% of the adult population are problem gamblers.

“BGC members voluntarily contributed over £170m over the last four years to tackle problem gambling and gambling-related harm, including £50m in 2024, funding an independent network of charities currently caring for 85% of all problem gamblers receiving treatment in Britain.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Problem gambling can be devastating, and this Government is committed to better protecting those at risk. We are implementing a new statutory levy on gambling operators, which is expected to raise up to £100 million a year to fund the research, prevention and treatment of gambling-related harms.

“The suicide prevention strategy for England aims to reduce suicide rates by providing tailored support and tackling harmful gambling habits that can lead to increased risk of suicide.”