Children to go free on buses in West of England during summer holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children in the West of England will be able to travel on buses for free during the school summer holiday, the region’s mayor has announced.

The offer could benefit around 150,000 young people aged five to 15 in Bath & North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire, the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority said.

No bus pass or registration will be required to access the scheme, which is due to run from July 19 to September 5.

Mayor of the West of England Helen Godwin, who announced the plans at Hengrove Play Park in south Bristol on Monday, said the initiative would “help people save money and encourage greener travel”, as well as “inspire the next generation of bus passengers”.

Ms Godwin, who was elected mayor last month, added: “With free travel for 150,000 kids, local families will more easily have busloads of fun during the school holidays.”

Pupils from Perry Court E-ACT Academy joined local council leaders at the announcement, alongside bus operators including First Bus, Stagecoach and Bath Bus Company.

The initiative is subject to final approvals and would apply to all registered commercial and supported bus services, with limited exemptions such as airport routes.

It will be funded through a share of the £13.5 million Bus Grant awarded to the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority by the Department for Transport.

Children under five already travel free on most services in the West of England, while fares for five to 15-year-olds are currently capped at £1 per journey.