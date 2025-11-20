Children in Need boss quits after crashing his BMW into cyclist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC Children In Need chair has resigned just weeks into the role after he was sentenced for crashing into a cyclist.

Terrence Duddy, known as Terry, hit a cyclist with his BMW in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, on June 21, causing her serious injuries when she fell off her bike and onto the road.

Duddy started the role with the BBC’s charity on October 21, but has now resigned due to his conviction for causing serious injury by careless and inconsiderate driving.

Thames Valley Police said the incident has “had a life-changing impact” on the woman, who is in her fifties. She had right of way when Duddy turned right off the high street and crashed into her.

The force said Duddy, 69, of Chalfont St Giles, was sentenced to eight months in custody, suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work, costs totalling £272 and an 18-month driving disqualification on November 13.

In a statement, BBC Children In Need said: “On Tuesday November 18, our new chair Terry Duddy informed us that he had been convicted last week of causing serious injury through careless driving.

Image taken from CCTV shows the BMW about to hit the cyclist ( Thames Valley Police )

“In light of this he offered his resignation, which the board accepted, agreeing he could not continue in this role.”

James Fairclough, who has been a trustee since 2021, has taken his place as chairman, the charity said.

“We remain focused on helping children and young people thrive,” the statement added.

Duddy joined the board of trustees at Children In Need as chairman on October 21. When he was appointed, the charity said Duddy “brings a wealth of governance and leadership experience across both the charity and commercial sectors, along with a strong commitment to supporting children and young people”.

Children In Need raised more than £45m after its annual appeal show on Friday.