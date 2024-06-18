Police searching for three children missing after trip to Thorpe Park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police are searching for three young children after they went missing following a day out at Thorpe Park.

Surrey Police launched an appeal to find Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, who were last seen yesterday afternoon after visiting the popular theme park.

All three were last seen walking away from the park towards Staines town centre around 3.17pm. It is believed they may have travelled to London.

Police say Khandi was last seen wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a white top and trainers, black glasses with multiple bracelets on each wrist. The force described her as a black female of about 160cm tall, and a slim build.

Amelia was also last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and white trainers, with a grey long sleeved top with “Believe” written on it. She was described as a European female of about 110cm tall with a slim build.

Surrey Police conirmed that the youngest of the trio, Amelia and Malik, are related.

Malik is described as a 110cm tall European male of slim build. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers, and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting quoting PR/45240068376.

