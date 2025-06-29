Children’s sporting activities cost parents £443 on average a year, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents are spending an average of £443 a year to fund their children’s sporting activities, a survey suggests.

Parents with children who participate in organised sport say their offspring try an average of three sports a year, with football – played by 62% of children – the most popular, followed by swimming (42%), and dance (20%), the poll for payment provider Clearpay found.

Hockey is the most expensive sport, with parents spending an average £460 a year for their child to participate.

Dance (£395) and basketball (£372) are the next most expensive sports, followed by tennis (£359) and gymnastics (£350).

On average, the biggest outgoings are on lessons and coaching (£81), specialist kit (£67) and footwear, including football boots and trainers (£66).

Budgets also stretch to travel (£62), club memberships (£59) and equipment (£43).

Despite the cost, almost two-thirds of parents (65%) say they place no financial limit on how much they will spend to support their child’s sport.

However the cost-of-living crisis has also had an impact, with more than half of parents (53%) saying it has limited the number of sports their child can try.

More than one in five parents (21%) also admit they regret how much they have spent on sporting activities their children have since given up.

The poll also found major events such as Wimbledon have motivated nearly a quarter of children (24%) to try a new sport, with 37% of parents reporting that watching the British tennis tournament inspired their children to pick up a racquet for the first time.

Rich Bayer, UK country manager at Clearpay, said: “Parents are committed to giving their children access to different sports, which inevitably comes with a price tag.

“Ultimately, this investment will hopefully create a generation of people with a lifelong love of sport and active lifestyles.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 parents with children aged between five and 17 between June 13 and 20.