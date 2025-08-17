Urgent children’s clothing recall due to ‘strangulation’ risk in range sold at Next and Matalan
Customers can return the products for a full refund to Next and Matalan
Two major high street chains have had to recall popular items of children’s clothing over a “risk of strangulation”.
Both Next and Matalan have issued notices for their Miss Summer clothing range, which they both sell, over decorative cords that are too long.
A product recall notice reads: “The product presents risks of strangulation and choking as they have decorative draw cords which exceed the maximum permissible length.
“While worn, the cord may become entangled and tighten across the child’s neck, leading to strangulation, entrapment or choking.”
Next have asked their customers to stop children from wearing them, and to return the product for a full refund.
A statement said: “As the above items don't meet strict technical specifications, Miss has taken the precaution of recalling the items, and request that you return your impacted product to Next immediately for a full refund.
“If you have given this item as a gift, please ask the recipient to contact Next as soon as possible.We are sorry for any disappointment caused.”
Matalan have issued a similar recall of the clothing, which were sold in stores between 11 April and 2 June.
The notice states: “Owners of the product should cease use immediately and return to Miss for a full refund.
“To return the product, please create a returns label at the following website: https://www.royalmail.com/track-my-return#/details/4822.”
The clothing has been removed from both websites, with error messages showing when a customer attempts to click on links for purchase.
They include printed boho summer dresses, a knitted top, shorts and headband set, and a printed path summer dress.
The Office for Product Safety and Standards said: “The product have been recalled from end users by Next and Matalan. Owners of the product should cease use immediately and return the product for a full refund.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments