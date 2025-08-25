British explorer to travel 3,400 miles along China’s Yellow River

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British explorer is attempting to travel the full length of one of the longest rivers in the world.

Ash Dykes, 34, will journey 3,400 miles (5,400km) along China’s Yellow River, from its source to the sea.

During his mission he will trying activities including skydiving, paragliding, scuba diving, kayaking, climbing and hiking to showcase the “mother river of China” like never before.

Mr Dykes will set out on his expedition at the beginning of September on a journey filmed for international television.

The Welshman, from St Asaph, claimed to be the first person to complete a 4,000-mile (6,437km) expedition on foot along the length of China’s Yangtze River in 2019.

The longest river in the UK is the Severn which stretches 220 miles (354km) through Wales, the West Midlands and South West.

Mr Dykes’ latest adventure will take him from the Yellow River’s remote source on the Tibetan Plateau, through the Gobi Desert, over mountains, across vast plains, through Inner Mongolia and finally to its mouth at the Bohai Sea.

The Yellow River is often called the cradle of Chinese civilisation, and is the country’s second longest river.

He has also travelled the entire length of the Great Wall of China, and his adventures have made him a household name in China.

Speaking about his latest mission, Mr Dykes said: “The Yellow River is known as the lifeblood of Chinese civilisation, and China has always felt like a second home to me.

“Having walked its southern sister river, the Yangtze, this feels like the natural next step, and once again, China has welcomed me with open arms.

“This expedition is about showing the river as it truly is, its vast scale, its rich history and its modern-day importance. That means choosing the right way to travel at the right time, whether that’s by land, air or water.

“It’s the biggest and most ambitious project of my career so far.”

In 2014, Mr Dykes became the first recorded person to walk across Mongolia from west to east in an unsupported solo expedition which took 78 days.

He also became the first recorded person to traverse the length of inland Madagascar, trekking 1,600 miles (2,575km) over eight mountains in 155 days in 2016.