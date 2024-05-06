Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Chinese cyberattack targeted the British Ministry of Defence in a breach revealing the names and bank details of employees, according to reports.

The attack, believed to have been done two or three times, was on a payroll system with current service personnel and some veterans.

The MoD has been working at speed over the last three days to understand the scale of the hack, after it was recently discovered, Sky News reported. The Ministry of Defence was approached for comment.

It is not believed any data was taken and the MoD urged employees not to be concerned for their safety. MPs will be told about the attack on Tuesday.

It comes after Chinese “state-affiliated actors” were blamed by the government for two “malicious” cyberattack campaigns in the UK between 2021 and 2022.

In March, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said the Electoral Commission and MPs were targeted in a cyberattack by Chinese companies ( PRU/AFP via Getty Images )

In March, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons two individuals and a company linked to the Chinese state had been sanctioned over attacks on the Electoral Commission.

The same company also carried out “reconnaissance” activity against UK parliamentary accounts in a separate campaign in 2021, Mr Dowden said.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London said: “The so-called cyber attacks by China against the UK are completely fabricated and malicious slanders.”

On Monday, Chinese president Xi Jinping began a tour of Europe, although he was not set to visit the UK. He spent the day in Paris, where he met French president Emmanuel Macron.

Upon his arrival, a group of seven French lawmakers targeted by cyberattacks attributed to Chinese hackers called for a judicial investigation by the authorities.

Unlike the US, UK and New Zealand, which have formally accused China for several cyberattacks, French authorities have shied away from accusing Beijing.

Xi will visit Serbia on Wednesday and Hungary on Thursday - both countries which are on friendly terms with the Chinese state.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...