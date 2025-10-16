Alleged Chinese spies were accused of sharing sensitive information about MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two men alleged to have spied for China were accused of giving politically sensitive information to a Chinese intelligence agent over the course of around a year.

Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash and his friend Christopher Berry both denied passing secrets to China before the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in September.

The case against the pair had alleged that information about the inner workings of the British political system and the government’s position on Chinese businesses were passed to the agent, which was then handed to a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party and a Politburo member.

Deputy national security adviser Matt Collins, whose witness statements were published on Wednesday, said sensitive information relating to the personal and political activities of MPs was also allegedly passed between the two men.

These included Jeremy Hunt being likely to pull out of the Conservative Party leadership race and Tom Tugendhat being “almost certain” to get a cabinet position from then-prime minister Rishi Sunak in exchange for support on foreign policy matters.

Mr Collins said a meeting between Mr Berry and a senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader in July 2022 was “highly unlikely” to have happened “unless the Chinese state considered him to be someone who could obtain valuable information”.

At the time of his arrest, Mr Cash was director at the China Research Group (CRG) – a group set up to formulate ideas on how to respond to the country’s rise.

Mr Collins said Mr Cash was made aware “in detail” of the July 2022 meeting, with the researcher allegedly sending Mr Berry a message which read: “You’re in spy territory now.”

The CPS’s case was that Mr Cash and Mr Berry became friends from as early as August 2017 when they were both teaching in the Hangzhou area of China.

During the time period the pair were alleged to have been spying, Mr Berry and the Chinese intelligence agent were based in China and Mr Cash was based in the UK.

The CPS alleged the intelligence agent commissioned at least 34 reports from Mr Berry, which included information obtained from Mr Cash following the agent’s requests for reports on specific topics.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Cash eventually began to share unsolicited “off-the-record” information, but most of the information from him was solicited by Mr Berry.

Mr Collins provided witness statements to the CPS, in which he called China “the biggest state-based threat to the UK’s economic security”.

The deputy national security adviser said “by its very nature”, the alleged sharing of information between Mr Berry, Mr Cash and the intelligence agent was “prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK”.

He added that Mr Cash’s alleged involvement would have provided the intelligence agent access to the CRG, the parliamentary estate and at least two senior MPs – the then-chair of the foreign affairs select committee Alicia Kearns and her predecessor Mr Tugendhat.

Mr Collins’s witness statement added that the alleged information-sharing system “emboldens the Chinese state to believe that it is possible to successfully penetrate the UK’s institutions and may encourage them to make further efforts to do so”.

After the CPS dropped the case, the director of public prosecutions (DPP) Stephen Parkinson said the evidence needed to show that China represented a threat to national security when the alleged offences took place.

He said there was an “ongoing obligation” to independently assess the evidence of a case, stressing that while he stood by the decision to bring charges in April 2024, a High Court decision weeks later meant the threshold for the evidence had changed.