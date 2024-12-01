Two children among seven injured after car crashes into crowd at Christmas fair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two children are among seven people injured after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians at a Christmas market.

The incident happened on the High Street of the market town of Chipping Sodbury, around 10 miles outside Bristol, on Sunday just before noon.

Five ambulances and police responded to the crash, which happened when the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was manoeuvring out of a parking space.

Avon and Somerset Police said the seven pedestrians - two children and five adults - were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The driver of the car was also checked over by paramedics.

A spokesperson said that despite the response no-one was described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Despite the incident, the organisers of the event, which annually sees a big crowd visit the high street, said the Christmas Sunday even would continue.

In a statement, they said: “As many of you are aware there has been an incident at the top of the High Street.

“We have been advised by the police not to cancel today’s event so the remainder of the High Street from Hobbs House Bakery down towards Broad Street and Horse Street is still open.

“We would ask anyone attending today to please not take photos of the incident, and not speculate on social media as we work the emergency services to help those people who need assistance.”

A Santa float arranged from 5pm was also set to go ahead, it was reported on social media.