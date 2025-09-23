DJ claimed she couldn’t work due to injury – then travelled the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A DJ is facing accusations that she lied during a £100,000 compensation claim after being hit by falling brickwork outside a London cafe.

Chloe Caillet was injured when she was hit by a falling brick cornice while using her phone outside north Kensington’s Kipferl cafe in June 2018.

She then sued, claiming that she could not DJ for six months.

However, Ms Caillet is now facing allegations of “fundamental dishonesty” after evidence emerged that she, in fact, “had travelled around the world” during that time.

She had allegedly given “numerous performances at clubs, launch parties and events ... documented by paparazzi and media gossip columns”, including attending the famous Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

The 33-year-old told a judge this week that she had “misunderstood” the question when she filled out legal documents claiming that she could not work.

open image in gallery Chloe Caillet is suing O’Hare Holdings Ltd for about £100,000 ( Champion News )

Lawyers for the DJ told the Mayor’s and City County Court that she could have been much more seriously hurt, as the falling brickwork only missed her head because she was hunched forward and looking at her mobile phone when she was struck. Her neck, shoulder and foot were injured.

She is suing building owner, O’Hare Holdings Ltd, for about £100,000, claiming that the incident stalled her career at just the point when it was taking off.

As part of her case, she said she “wasn’t able to work” and “could not carry out any performances” for six months post-accident, but was forced to deny “dishonesty” after social media evidence showed her “relentless self-promotion” as she appeared at events on “several continents”.

Lawyers for the building owner are now asking county court judge, Recorder King, to throw out her claim and hand her the legal bills for the case on the basis that her alleged “dishonesty” about the impact of the accident is central to the case.

However, Ms Caillet denies the accusation and says her “not accurate” answer to questions in pre-trial documents stemmed from a “misunderstanding” as she believed she was being asked about her ability to perform as a DJ in the same way she did pre-accident, not work in general.

Ms Caillet is a DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist who has played at some of the most renowned clubs in the world, as well as soundtracking catwalk shows and releasing her own music.

Although born in Paris, she has enjoyed a jet-set life, having been based at various times in New York, Bristol and Ibiza, and was living in Kensal Rise, northwest London, when her accident happened.

open image in gallery Chloe Caillet travelled throughout the US following the incident ( Champion News )

According to court documents, she was injured when “without warning, a section of brick cornice on the front of the building fell and landed on the claimant”.

Ms Caillet says she suffered soft-tissue injuries to her left shoulder and knee, back injuries, bruising and abrasions to her legs, feet and hands, as well as a host of psychiatric after-effects.

She claims to have been left suffering with dizziness, sleep disturbance and bad dreams, anxiety and memory impairment, and said in pre-trial documents that she had been unable to work for six months.

Opening the case, barrister Philip Grundy said Ms Caillet had been “fortunate” as the fact that she was looking at her phone meant she avoided being hit squarely on the head.

“She maintains that this was a clearly frightening event and she was fortunate not to be worse off as a result,” he said.

Lawyers for O’Hare admitted liability for the accident, but accused her of “fundamental dishonesty” after an investigation into her social media showed her at events all around the world during the crucial six months.

Among others, she appeared at the Burning Man festival, a legendary music and arts event in the Nevada desert in August to September that year, at a magazine launch and pop-up street events in New York in September, an event for Burberry in October and the opening night of an Andy Warhol exhibition in November, defence documents disclose.

open image in gallery The DJ has enjoyed a jet-set life, as documented on her Instagram ( Champion News )

For the building owner, barrister Nick Grimshaw said the evidence clearly showed that Ms Caillet had been “dishonest” when she said in claim documents that she was “not able to work” for six months after the accident.

“The defendant accepts that the claimant sustained soft tissue injuries in the accident,” he told the judge.

“However, the defendant’s case is that the claim for loss of earnings is fundamentally dishonest.

“The claimant returned to work as a DJ very soon after the accident and performed internationally at numerous high-profile venues throughout the six months for which loss of earnings are claimed.

“The evidence of these performances comes from intelligence evidence, primarily comprising posts on the claimant’s public Instagram account, which were made before proceedings were commenced and subsequently deleted.

“On 23 March 2022, the defendant disclosed social media evidence, which showed the claimant had travelled around the world throughout the period July 2018 to January 2019, giving numerous performances at clubs, launch parties and events.

“She also had maintained a high-profile in the calendar of fashion, celebrity events and music festivals, documented by paparazzi and media gossip column.”

He added: “The defendant contends that the claimant’s evidence regarding an inability to work or perform for six months and the associated presentation of loss of earnings is fundamentally dishonest.

“She was able to work from an early stage and did so throughout the period July 2018 to January 2019. By mid-September 2018, she was extremely busy.

“The claimant’s own Instagram account evidences relentless self-promotion, and travel for numerous performances across several continents – but these entries were then deleted.”

open image in gallery Chloe Caillet travelled to Burning Man, but her attendance was unpaid ( Champion News )

Giving evidence, Ms Caillet told the judge that she accepted the answer she gave was inaccurate, but insisted it was due to her “misunderstanding” of what she was being asked.

She said it stemmed from the use of the word “perform”, which she took to mean as part of a “front-facing” DJ set, rather than a promotional appearance at a fashion event.

“At the time when I read the question, I misunderstood what it entailed in terms of ‘performance’,” she said.

“These types of work I was conducting were passive types of work,” she said, sometimes involving “pre-recorded playlists or sets” or just being there to be photographed for publicity purposes.

None of the events which took place involved people buying tickets specifically to see her play, until she returned to genuine performance with a night in Paris in January 2019, she added.

Her appearance at Burning Man had been unpaid, court documents disclose, and came after she attended because she had a pre-bought ticket.

Her barrister, Mr Grundy, said that Ms Caillet “did not lie” and had suffered loss because she was not able to work in those six months after the accident in the same way she did before.

“It should be clear to the court that, on any view, the claimant was not able to work as she would have done absent this accident, other than in a minor or casual way for several months and returning to working fully, or being available for such work, after six months,” he said.

He said she accepts her answers in the document were “factually untrue” but that it was not “deliberate or dishonest”.

She also insists that, although she earned money in those six months, she would have earned more if not for the accident.

Ms Caillet is claiming £99,851 in damages, the court heard, with about £62,000 of that representing lost income in the six months after the accident.

The trial continues.