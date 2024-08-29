Nine children rushed to hospital after chlorine leak in leisure centre learner pool

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Nine children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a chlorine leak was reported in a leisure centre’s teaching pool.

Emergency services rushed to the Vale Farm sports centre on Watford Road, Wembley on Thursday afternoon as 150 people were evacuated from the site.

A chlorine leak was found in the learner pool on the ground floor of the three-storey building in north-west London, the London Fire Brigade reported.

The Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance service all attended the scene having been alerted of the incident after 1:30pm.

In a statement shared on X/Twitter, the London Ambulance service said: “We were called at 1.34pm today (29 August) to reports of a chlorine leak on Watford Road, Wembley. We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews and @LAS_HART.

“We treated nine children and two adults before taking them all to hospital.”

Firefighters operated at the site for about two hours, the LFB said, adding: “Crews carried out a sweep of the property, where a chlorine leak was found in a learner pool on the ground floor of the three-storey building.

“Firefighters ventilated the area and monitored the levels of fumes until there were no elevated readings. Around 150 people left the building before the arrival of the Brigade.

“The Brigade was called at 1.42pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 3.43pm. Two fire engines, two Fire Rescue Units and around 20 firefighters from Northolt, Wembley and Euston fire stations attended the scene.”

Chris Williams, the area manager for Everyone Active, which runs the Vale Farm sports centre, told the BBC that the centre had reopened at 4pm but the pool remained closed until at least tomorrow morning.

“Safety is our top priority and we are taking this incident very seriously,” he said.

“We are conducting a full investigation into the cause and will implement necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in future.”

Councillor Neil Nerva, Cabinet Member for Community Health & Wellbeing at Brent Council, said: “We are aware of reports of a chlorine leak at Vale Farm Sports Centre and that nine children and two adults have been taken to hospital.

“Everyone Active manages Vale Farm Sports Centre and we are seeking reassurance from them. We are on hand to support in any way we can.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “We were called at 1.40pm to reports of a chlorine leak at a pool in Watford Road, Wembley.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are in attendance. The leisure centre has been evacuated as a precaution and road closures are in place.”