Shoppers urgently warned not to eat this popular chocolate bar
Almonds were ‘insufficiently processed’, leading to potential contamination with ‘small stones’
Tony’s Chocolonely has issued a warning to customers not to eat certain batches of two of its chocolate bars due to potential contamination with "small stones".
The chocolate brand issued the warning on April 1.
"We wish this were an April Fools’, but we’d never kid about the quality of our products," it said.
Customers who have purchased the affected bars are advised to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The affected bars are the Everything bars and Dark Almond Sea Salt.
The food recall affects bars with the lot codes 162633, 162614, 163061, 4331, 4332 and 4333.
Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with the best before dates 28 February 2026 and 2 April 2026, and Everything bars with a best before date between the 26 and 28 November of this year should be avoided.
The company explained on its website that it managed to trace the issue back to one of its almond suppliers.
Following an investigation, it discovered the new origin of almonds in a limited batch was “insufficiently processed” at the supplier’s factory.
That resulted in small stones being present in the final product.
In a statement, Tony’s Chocolonely said: “We are extremely sorry to have to issue this recall, and for the inconvenience that this will cause people who purchased these products.
“Whilst the probability of a product being affected is low, we always put the safety and satisfaction of our consumers first and that is why we have made the decision to recall these products.
“We apologise to consumers and our partners for the impact this will have.”
The Food Standards Agency also issued a food alert, adding in a statement: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a refund or replacement. For further information, please visit the Tony’s Chocolonely website.”
