Sir Chris Hoy teams up with Kiltwalk to raise funds for cancer charities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy has teamed up with Kiltwalk to raise funds for others who, like him, are facing cancer.

The six-time Olympic champion cyclist has joined forces with the mass walking event in which participants wear kilts and donate the funds raised to various charities.

Sir Chris was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023, and last year was told it had spread to his bones and was terminal, giving him anywhere between two and four years to live.

The 48-year-old is working with Kiltwalk to boost his Tour de 4, a new fundraising charity bike ride which supports UK cancer charities and aims to change the perception of people battling stage four cancer.

Kiltwalk 2025 will focus on cancer charities.

The news was shared by philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter in a video message to Kiltwalk supporters.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing you at a Kiltwalk in 2025 and we’ve got some big news for you.

“If you decide to walk for the Kiltwalk, the funds you raise will go towards helping our national treasure Sir Chris Hoy to raise money for his cancer charities.

“We’re very excited to have Sir Chris involved with Kiltwalk and we really want to support him.”

Last year, Kiltwalk raised more than £7 million, which was spread across 1,650 charities.

Anyone who chooses to walk for Kiltwalk will see everything they raise, plus eligible Gift Aid, going to five cancer charities nominated by Sir Chris.

Now in its 10th year, anyone can sign up for a Kiltwalk, a number of which will take place in 2025.

The Kiltwalk in Glasgow takes place on April 26-27, one in Aberdeen is on June 1, it will take place in Dundee on August 17, and in Edinburgh on September 14.

To register, visit https://thekiltwalk.co.uk/.