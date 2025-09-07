‘Extraordinary’ charity cycling event with Sir Chris Hoy raises more than £2m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “truly extraordinary” event saw Olympic medal winner Sir Chris Hoy lead some 5,000 cyclists in a charity ride that has raised more than £2 million for cancer charities.

The Tour De 4 charity bike ride took place at the Glasgow velodrome named after Sir Chris – who has spoken publicly about his battle with prostrate cancer – on Sunday.

Sir Chris was once Scotland’s most successful Olympic athlete, but the now retired sporting star was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2023.

The Tour De 4 event was staged with Sir Chris and others with cancer coming together with fellow riders, to raise cash for the fight against the disease.

GoFundMe said “thousands of donations poured in” with the cash raised going to five charities – Breast Cancer Now, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s and Prostate Cancer UK.

John Coventry, senior vice president at GoFundMe, said: “What we’ve seen in Glasgow is truly extraordinary – thousands of people coming together, led by Sir Chris Hoy, to raise vital funds for cancer charities that make such a difference in people’s lives.

“At GoFundMe, we’re proud to stand behind the people whose kindness and support made the Tour De 4’s £2 million milestone possible.”

Ahead of the event Sir Chris encouraged people who have recently been diagnosed with cancer to “hang on tight” and stay positive.

At a press conference on Saturday he revealed that in the initial days following his diagnosis he did not think he would ever be happy again.

But he said with time the disease becomes “just a part of your life”, adding that you “don’t have to be defined by it”.

Speaking to other cancer sufferers he said: “To anybody who is going through a similar thing, just hang on tight.

“You’ll get through it, it’ll get easier. It seems like the worst thing in the world right now, but you can, you can do it.”