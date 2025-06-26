Sir Chris Hoy and wife Lady Sarra receive Freedom of the City of London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy have received the Freedom of the City of London.

They have been recognised for charitable work for cancer awareness and neo-natal care, in addition to Sir Chris’ sporting achievements as a British track cyclist.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, attended a joint ceremony at the Lord Mayor’s official residence, The Mansion House, on Thursday.

Sir Chris said: “London will always have a very special place in my heart, being the flag-bearer at the 2012 Olympic Games is an experience that will stay with me forever.

“Every Olympics is special, but nothing quite beats a home Games, and watching the city come together and creating memories in front of such amazing support at what would be my last is something I will never forget.

“It is a great honour to receive the Freedom of the City; thank you.”

Sir Chris, a six-time Olympic cycling champion, 49, revealed in February 2024 he was undergoing cancer treatment, including chemotherapy.

In October 2024, he announced that his diagnosis was terminal and said he had been told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

As well as six Olympic golds, the Edinburgh-born athlete won 11 world championships and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

He was knighted in the 2008 New Year Honours List after his success at the Beijing Olympics.

The couple were nominated for the Freedom by Lord Mayor of London Alastair King and Caroline Haines, who is chair of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee.

Sir Chris and Lady Sarra’s son Callum was born at 29 weeks weighing just 2lbs 2oz in 2014, and Lady Sarra, a solicitor from Edinburgh who qualified in Scots and English law, is an ambassador for Bliss – a UK charity for sick and premature babies.

Lady Sarra, who spoke on ITV’s Lorraine earlier this year about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), said: “I’m deeply touched and honoured to have my charity work recognised in this way by the City of London.

“I feel very privileged that Chris and I were awarded Freedom of the City at the same time.

“Watching him compete at London 2012 in front of a home crowd that included our family and friends was so momentous, London will always remain a precious place for both of us.”

Mr King said: “Chris and Sarra are tremendously inspirational figures – Chris, as one of our most highly decorated and popular Olympic sports ambassadors, and Sarra, as a talented lawyer with dual qualifications in Scottish and English law, who has committed herself to campaigning for improved healthcare for children.

“Both of them must be commended for speaking so openly about living with cancer and multiple sclerosis, and it has been my privilege to support their freedom nominations.”

The tradition of the freedom of the city is believed to date back to 1237.

Recent recipients include comedian, actor and writer Sir Lenny Henry; choreographer and director Sir Matthew Bourne; and Lady Mary Peters, who won an Olympic gold medal in the athletics pentathlon in 1972.