Raising awareness of prostate cancer has given me purpose, says Sir Chris Hoy

Raising awareness of prostate cancer has given Sir Chris Hoy “a purpose”, he has said.

One of Scotland’s most decorated athletes, Sir Chris announced his diagnosis last year, shocking the sporting world.

But far from slowing down, the 11-time world champion track cyclist and six-time Olympic gold medallist has turned his hand to campaigning, urging more men to be aware of the dangers of the disease.

The inbox on his Instagram account, he told the Sunday Times, is “stacked” with men saying news of his diagnosis had spurred them to get tested and they had managed to catch it early.

“That gives me a huge lift,” he told the newspaper.

He works alongside Prostate Cancer UK, which provides an online risk-checking tool that has been used by more than 180,000 men.

“That campaign has saved lives,” he said.

“And you know, in all the chaos and all the fear and all the horror of first being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, you can never imagine any positive outcome coming from that situation.

“So to know that there is one has given me a purpose.

“In difficult moments you remind yourself, actually there is a net positive from this whole situation. And I’m lucky because I have a platform.”

Since his own diagnosis, it was announced his wife Sarra had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Asked about his wife’s illness, Sir Chris says she “doesn’t talk about it a massive amount”.

“I think she’s just determined to try and not allow it to get its feet under the table,” he said.

“It fluctuates, so she gets good days and bad days.

“When the days are difficult, she doesn’t ever admit to it, but clearly the thoughts are, ‘is this the start of a decline? Is this how it’s going to be from now on?’

“It’s very difficult, and she’s so stoic and strong, and not willing to ask for sympathy.”