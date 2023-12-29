Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a father-of-two who died when a car ploughed into a crowd of people as he was trying to help a stranger have said the circumstances of his death “show the sort of man he was”.

In a tribute released through South Yorkshire Police, the family of Chris Marriott described him as a “wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle – and friend to many”.

Chris Marriott, 46, was walking in Sheffield with his wife and two young sons, aged eight and six, when he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street, police have said.

As Mr Marriott was providing first aid to the woman, a car collided with them both and others.

The family tribute said: “The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away.

“Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus.

“We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.

“We would urge anyone with any information to share this so that we can understand better the circumstances in which he died.”

Officers said a call had been made reporting a violent disturbance on College Close, in the Burngreave area of the city.

A police spokeswoman said the woman Mr Marriott was helping remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

She said the off-duty midwife suffered minor injuries, another man received serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and four further people, three women and a man, suffered minor injuries.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both remained in custody on Friday morning.

Mr Marriott worked for the charity Community Money Advice (CMA), helped set up and run the Jubilee Food Bank in Sheffield and was a member of City Church, in the city.

The church group ChristCentral, which includes City Church, said in a statement that everyone was “deeply shocked” by Mr Marriott’s death.

It said: “Chris died doing what so many will remember him for, helping others.

“He had stopped to help an unconscious woman lying in the street and as he was providing first aid, a car collided with Chris, the woman and others.

“Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with his wife, and their two young sons.

“This is an unbelievably awful situation and we are heartbroken for the family.

“Please pray for them, for Chris’ wider family and friends, and for City Church Sheffield as they try to process this loss.”

