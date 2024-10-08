Police sergeant sacked over abusive and racist language while on night out

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A police sergeant who made racist remarks during a night out has lost his job after being reported by colleagues.

Chris Padley, a senior officer with Bedfordshire Police, used “abusive and highly offensive racist language” more than once during a social gathering with colleagues April, according to the force.

He was suspended while an investigation took place before being sacked after a misconduct hearing.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “Chris Padley was not only a police officer, but a supervisor and leader and should have been setting and upholding the high standards that we expect of our officers and staff.

“There is no room for racism in our force and we are working tirelessly to build trust and confidence of those communities that have traditionally trusted policing less.

“This officer’s behaviour was not only in breach of professional standards, but also went completely against our force values.”

On 27 September, a hearing found that Mr Padley breached the standards of professional behaviour and this amounted to gross misconduct.

He has also been placed on the College of Policing barred list.

This case is the latest incident of racism by police officers to be uncovered within a UK police force, amid a national clampdown on institutional discrimination.

Back in May, The Independent revealed new figures that showed tribunals for racial discrimination at the Metropolitan Police had soared by 110 per cent in a year.

Examples of racism included offensive language being used in staff WhatsApp groups, victimisation if colleagues lodge complaints about discrimination and ethnic minority officers being subjected to “unfair” disciplinary proceedings.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Our aim is to be a service that all Londoners can be proud of. There is no place for discrimination of any kind in the Met. We are creating a workplace where everyone can thrive – and that is inclusive and accessible to all.”