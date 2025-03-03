Millionaire’s £18m ‘promise’ made to ex over lavish lunch not legally binding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A multi-millionaire's ex who claimed she was promised half their £18m family house during “lunch on a snowcapped mountain” has lost her court fight after a judge found the meeting was an "elaborate performance" to keep her happy when he failed to marry her.

"There may be many people who would consider this a cruelty...but that is insufficient to give her legal rights," High Court Judge Joanne Wicks; KC said.

At 20, Christina Haynes was less than half her 46-year-old multimillionaire boyfriend Mark Austin’s age when they met in 2000 and began what she called a “blissfully happy” relationship, during which they had two kids.

She gave up her job and the couple set up home in a west London mansion now worth £18m, with Mr Austin sinking his wealth into offshore trusts which by 2018 were worth about £66m.

However, despite her wishes, they didn't marry and split in 2018, with Mr Austin, now 71, agreeing following Family Court proceedings to pay his 45-year-old furniture designer ex £2.75m to buy a new house for her and the kids.

But he did not pay and she went back to court, claiming that she had in fact been promised half of their former home when Mr Austin took her to a lunch with the manager of his wealth trusts in the Liechtenstein Alps in 2014.

open image in gallery Vaduz castle ( Supplied by Champion News )

Ms Haynes said her ex sat next door while, over a mountaintop lunch, the trust boss assured her that a previous promise from Mr Austin that she would have half the value of the house, set out in a letter of wishes, would be honoured.

However, after a trial at the High Court, Judge Wicks KC has now rejected her claim, finding that any assurances given to Ms Haynes during the lunch were not binding.

She said Ms Haynes had been taken through "an elaborate performance in getting her out to Liechtenstein" to make her feel more secure at a point when the relationship was under "strain" due to her "desire to be married."

It had been a "bone of contention" that they were not married and Ms Haynes was concerned what her own mum would have thought about her being an unmarried mother, bringing up the kids alone in London with Mr Austin in Switzerland.

That and further correspondence in 2016 had involved administrators of the trusts, on Mr Austin's instructions, "tip-toeing up to the line with Ms Haynes to give her comfort, but without crossing it into making a firm commitment," she said.

"There may be many people who would consider this a cruelty to Ms Haynes, but that is insufficient to give her legal rights," she added.

The High Court heard that Ms Haynes, a former travel editor at now defunct luxury lifestyle magazine Tramp, met her tycoon ex Mark George Austin in 2000 and fell head over heels in love.

In the witness box, she told Judge Wicks that the couple were initially "blissfully happy" and that she was "highly dependent" on him, having given up her job to raise their children.

She said she gave her then boyfriend a £60,000 inheritance from her mother to invest and paid for some of the works to the house herself, as well as managing the household and the property after Mr Austin sold his image library company Digital Vision Ltd in 2006, putting the proceeds into trusts and moving to Switzerland to minimise the tax he would pay.

Ms Haynes told the court that in 2014 her ex took her to Liechtenstein to meet the manager of the trusts, which own the house, and that during that trip "assurances" were made that, despite his wealth being squirrelled away, she would be looked after financially if they split up.

During the meeting, the then trust manager had "confirmed that the agreement between Mr Austin and Ms Haynes would be adhered to" and "assured her that she and the children were protected, that there was security for them and they could trust him," the barrister added.

The deal was sealed over "lunch on the snow-covered mountains," Ms Haynes told the judge, with the trust manager "reassuring me that despite not being married this was still security for us and I could trust him.”

"I was assured that my home and my children were protected," she added.

The arrangement that Ms Haynes would share the value of the house with Mr Austin was repeated in a letter by a later trust manager in 2016, she said.

The couple split at New Year 2017-18 and in December the following year they agreed a consent order under which Mr Austin was to pay her £2.75m to buy a new house and agreed to her staying in the family home until the new property was purchased.

In October 2019, a Family Court judge attached a penal order to the consent order, as it had not been paid along with over £200,000 worth of legal costs.

In 2020, the manager of the controlling overseas trust behind Hamersley Invest Anstalt, the trust company through which the west London property is owned, wrote to Ms Haynes giving her notice to leave, as the house was to be sold.

But Ms Haynes obtained an injunction preventing her eviction and in 2021 was also granted charging orders of around £3m against the value of the property in relation to the money she was owed by her ex.

The case went back to court in November when Judge Wicks was asked to decide whether Ms Haynes should be thrown out or whether the £18m house should be sold so she could get her half share, plus £3m from her ex’s portion.

open image in gallery Christina Haynes outisde court ( Champion News )

The judge returned to court last week and gave judgment, rejecting Ms Haynes' claim to half the proceeds of sale of the house and her bid to force its sale.

But she also rejected Hamersley Invest Anstalt's bid to throw her out, finding that Ms Haynes has the right to stay until another property is found for her.

She said the events of March 2014, involving "the flying out to Zurich" and her Liechtenstein Alps meeting with trust boss, Dr Markus Wanger, had been an "elaborate performance" to make her feel more secure, despite being unmarried.

"In my judgment, the representations made by Dr Wanger in 2014 fall short of the promise of an interest in the property which is required for a proprietary estoppel," she continued.

"On the one hand, they were undoubtedly intended to be relied on by Ms Haynes: Mr Austin and Dr Wanger took her through an elaborate performance in getting her out to Liechtenstein and allowing her to see Mr Austin’s letter of wishes being formally notarized.

"It can hardly be said to have been unreasonable for her, in the circumstances, to have relied on what was then said and done.

"But what she was told on that occasion was not that the letters of wishes conferred, or would confer, an interest in the property on her.

"It was that Dr Wanger had a genuine intention to administer a discretionary trust on the basis set out in the letters of wishes and she could trust him to do so.

"Objectively, a reasonable person would have understood from Mr Austin’s letter of wishes that it was revocable and that, if circumstances changed, Dr Wanger might depart from what was there set out.

"I do not consider that Dr Wanger made clear that he was giving a promise that would not be revoked, particularly if her relationship with Mr Austin subsequently foundered."

Referring to letters in 2016 by a later trust director, Dr Helmut Schwaerzler, which referenced Mr Austin's wish that she have a half share, had been "caveated" by references to his "discretionary powers," she continued.

"Both Dr Wanger and Dr Schwaerzler were, on the instructions of Mr Austin, tip-toeing up to the line with Ms Haynes to give her comfort, but without crossing it into making a firm commitment," she said.

"There may be many people who would consider this a cruelty to Ms Haynes, but that is insufficient to give her legal rights by way of an estoppel."

The judge rejected all of Ms Haynes' claims to be entitled to a half share of the proceeds of the house and for an order for sale to pay off Mr Austin's bills, as it is not actually owned by him but the trust company.

However, she also rejected Hamersley Invest Anstalt's application for possession of the house, saying that she can stay in the house until another is provided for her.