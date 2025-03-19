Christine McGuinness wins diversity prize for autism and ADHD campaign advocacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christine McGuinness has won media champion of the year at the British Diversity Awards, for her advocacy for autism and ADHD.

The author and presenter, who was diagnosed with autism later in life, is an ambassador for Caudwell Children, a charity that provides autism support and services for disabilities, and fronted a BBC documentary titled Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism.

Blackpool-born McGuinness, 36, beat nominees such as the first blind Strictly Come Dancing winner, comedian Chris McCausland, and TV presenter and campaigner Katie Piper, who founded a charity to help others who had been scarred from traumatic incidents, and had herself survived burns.

She has three children, Felicity and twins Leo and Penelope, who have all been diagnosed with autism, with her former husband, Paddy McGuinness.

Accepting her award, McGuinness said: “My dream was to be a mum, and I was blessed with three incredible earth angels, who all just happen to be neurodivergent, and it’s because of them that I got my diagnosis.

“I’m so grateful and proud to have my voice and be able to speak for those that can’t speak for themselves. Please spend time researching, please be patient with each other, if you have friends or family who are autistic or ADHD.

“Whilst we look like we are happy being alone and pretending we are like everyone else, it’s really with thanks to our friends and family.”

On Wednesday, McGuinness attended the ceremony, hosted by Loose Women star Charlene White, and Dr Ranj Singh, for the fourth annual diversity prize at Grosvenor House, London.

The event, founded by LGBT+ campaigner Linda Riley, celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion by recognising and bringing together individuals and organisations.

Guests included presenters Angellica Bell and JJ Chalmers, and former New Tricks actress Tamzin Outhwaite, along with disco group Boney M, who performed their hits Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Sunny.

Riley said: “I’m so proud of what the British Diversity Awards represents, diversity and inclusion are the foundations of a stronger, more successful society.

“The British Diversity Awards celebrate those organisations and individuals leading the way in creating a more equal and representative world for everyone. It’s been a truly inspirational night.”

Boxer Cindy Ngamba, the first member of the Refugee Olympic Team to win a medal at the games, taking bronze at Paris 2024 for the women’s 75kg event, was given the athlete powering positive change award.

The Cameroonian, 26, was granted refugee status in the UK because it would be unsafe for her to return home because of her sexuality – homosexuality is illegal in Cameroon.

The winner of the company of the year award went to bankers Monzo, and the Nationwide Building Society’s Enable Network won the outstanding ability network of the year award.

Gemma Webb, from property development company Barratt Redrow, won the head of diversity of the year award, and Kat Parsons, from energy and services company Centrica, took home the inspirational role model of the year award.

Sky UK were awarded diversity team of the year, EDF Energy’s Women’s Network won outstanding women’s network of the year, and energy company E.ON’s LGBT+ and Friends won outstanding LGBTQIA network of the year.