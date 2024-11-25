Vandals smash Ebenezer Scrooge’s tombstone used in ‘A Christmas Carol’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If life will imitate art, a vandal may be haunted by The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come for smashing a tombstone that marked the fictional grave of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Police in Shrewsbury in England are investigating how the grave marker, in place for 40 years after being used as a movie prop in "A Christmas Carol,” was destroyed.

The 1984 film, one of dozens of adaptations of the Charles Dickens' classic, starred George C. Scott as the cold-hearted curmudgeon. After going to sleep on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future and shown the error of his ways to become a kinder, more generous person.

The future ghost shows Scrooge what will become of his life if he doesn't change. He’s eventually led to a cemetery where the ghost brushes snow from a gravestone that reveals his name. Scrooge, distraught by all he's seen, vows to turn his life around.

After filming, the stone was kept in place on the grounds of St. Chad’s Church where it had become a tourist attraction — particularly at Christmas.

West Mercia Police said the stone was vandalized sometime between Thursday and Sunday. Photos showed it broken into several pieces.

open image in gallery In this picture, provided by the West Mercia Police on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, a smashed movie prop tombstone that was used for the "A Christmas Carol" movie is seen in Shrewsbury, England

The appeal adds: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after the gravestone of the famous Charles Dickens’ character, Ebenezer Scrooge, was destroyed in Shrewsbury.

“The vandalism is believed to have happened within the last three days, where the headstone belonging to the fictional character has been broken.”

PC Jono Lightfoot, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to understand what led to the gravestone being destroyed, and we are appealing to the public for their help.

“If you were in the area between Thursday 21 November and yesterday (Sunday 24 November), and witnessed any unusual behaviour, please get in touch as it may help with our enquiries.

“You can contact me by emailing me at jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 288i of November 24, 2024.”