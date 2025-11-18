The popular Christmas treats shrinking in size – but going up in price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoppers will find fewer chocolates in a packet than they used to get when purchasing some Cadbury favourites this Christmas.

The weight of pouches of Roses, Heroes and Twirl has been reduced by 10 per cent from 300g to 270g, and costs around £4.50.

Cadbury owner Mondelez International said the weight reduction is a result of higher costs across its supply chain, including a rise in the prices of cocoa and dairy. It described its move as a “last resort”.

Supermarket websites advertising the old 300g pouches say the products are out of stock. Prices for a 270g pouch of Roses, Heroes and Twirl range between £4 and £5 on various supermarket sites.

Cadbury owner Mondelez said it is the result of higher costs across its supply chain ( Getty Images )

On the Tesco website at the time of publication, a 300g pouch of Roses is listed at £4, but is said to be out of stock. A 270g pouch is now listed at £4.50 for those without a Clubcard.

Meanwhile a 270g pouch of Heroes is listed at £4.50. Though out of stock, a 300g Heroes pouch is also listed at £4 online at Tesco.

Regarding the change in weight of the pouches, a Mondelez spokesperson told The Independent: “We understand the economic pressures that consumers continue to face and any changes to our product sizes is a last resort for our business.

“However, as a food producer, we are continuing to experience significantly higher input costs across our supply chain, with ingredients such as cocoa and dairy, which are widely used in our products, costing far more than they have done previously. Meanwhile, other costs like energy and transport, also remain high.

“This means that our products continue to be much more expensive to make and while we have absorbed these costs where possible, we still face considerable challenges.

“As a result of this difficult environment, we have had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of our Cadbury Roses, Heroes and Twirl pouches, so that we can continue to provide consumers with the brands they love, without compromising on the great taste and quality they expect.”