‘Growing debt left me fearful over Christmas - I had to turn to church for help’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For mother-of-three Jade, Christmas used to be a “nightmare” time when she would constantly worry about how she would afford to make it special for her children.

Drowning in debt, she was increasingly forced to choose between paying off a bill or feeding her children, with the pressure only growing over the festive season.

“Christmas was a nightmare because you need money for Christmas,” the 26-year-old said.

“You have this picture in your mind of what Christmas should be like, and you want to please everybody and everyone to be having something and be excited.”

She added: “I just dreaded Christmas, but I would try to play happy families, but actually just be living in pure fear.”

open image in gallery For mother of three Jade, Christmas used to be a ‘nightmare’ ( Christians Against Poverty (CAP) )

She said she lived with “worry, guilt and shame”, afraid to share her financial situation with friends out of embarrassment.

But after finding Christians Against Poverty (CAP), she became one of the millions who have turned to their local church or Christian organisation for support in the past five years, according to new research.

Jade was urged to contact CAP after calling her electric creditor. She was offered help in how to deal with her debt, food shopping and provided a money coaching course.

“Now I’ve been doing really, really well with my money. I have set aside money for Christmas that I've done throughout the year,” she said, adding she is excited for “presents and laughter” this year.

“Our budget for Christmas presents is small, but the best gift of all has been becoming debt-free this year,” she said.

open image in gallery Jade is one of the millions of people who are turning to churches for food, heating and debt support as festive spending pushes struggling households to breaking point ( Getty Images )

“My children are happier and thriving at school. I’ve been able to save bit by bit through the year for a few meaningful gifts - and this Christmas, I can finally celebrate without the worry hanging over us.”

Jade is one of the millions of people who are turning to churches for food, heating and debt support as festive spending pushes struggling households to breaking point, according to new research commissioned by CAP.

The charity has launched a £300,000 appeal to help families across the UK cope with rising living costs, warning that this Christmas, millions are turning to churches after being forced to choose between keeping warm and feeding their children.

open image in gallery The charity has launched a £300,000 appeal to help families across the UK cope with rising living costs ( PA )

According to a new CAP report, Beyond Belief, one in four adults, and half of young people, have either turned to churches themselves for help, or know someone who has.

The poll of 2,000 people also found that ten per cent of UK adults felt under particular financial pressure at Christmas time when they are experiencing financial difficulties.

Ben Warrender, a local CAP debt centre manager who supported Jade said: “Many of the people we’re helping are in such difficult situations that their main concern this Christmas isn’t presents - it’s keeping their homes warm and putting food on the table.

“Churches across the UK are stepping in to help, providing immediate, face-to-face support such as CAP’s emergency food shops and energy top-ups, alongside long-term debt advice that helps families rebuild their lives.”

Susan, 74, also turned to CAP for help after she and her husband found themselves in thousands of pounds of debt.

She said “couldn’t wait” for Christmas to be over last year, but tried to make it special for her grandchildren.

“We were worried sick about money,” she said. “But my mum always did it for me when I was a child, and I wanted to do the same for my grandchildren.”

She added: “It was hard though and last year I even lost my faith. We were in a mess with our debts. We couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

She found CAP through her local church, and was helped through managing her bills and debt.

“This year, though, I feel more alive,” Susan said. “I’m planning to go to church. I can afford to buy presents. I didn’t buy cards last year, but this year I can. That’s where we are now — still struggling, but with help, and with a bit of hope back.”

People can donate to CAP’s latest fundraising campaign here. For help, people can call CAP’s free helpline 0800 328 0006.